Tobacco Market size is set to grow by USD 217.9 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of new product launches to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tobacco market size is estimated to grow by USD 217.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing number of new product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising mergers and acquisitions. However, stringent regulations on tobacco industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Eastern Co. SAE, Gold Leaf Tobacco Corp., Golden Tobacco Ltd., Gudang Garam Tbk, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., KT and G Corp., Modi Enterprises, Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co KG, PT Djarum, Pyxus International Inc., Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., Universal Corp., VECTOR GROUP LTD., and Vietnam National Tobacco Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global tobacco market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Combustible tobacco products and Smokeless tobacco products), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Eastern Co. SAE, Gold Leaf Tobacco Corp., Golden Tobacco Ltd., Gudang Garam Tbk, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., KT and G Corp., Modi Enterprises, Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co KG, PT Djarum, Pyxus International Inc., Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., Universal Corp., VECTOR GROUP LTD., and Vietnam National Tobacco Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Large tobacco vendors are actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and enter emerging tobacco product markets. Notable examples include British American Tobacco's acquisition of a stake in Organigram, a Canadian cannabis producer, and Japan Tobacco Inc.'s acquisition of Mighty Corporation in the Philippines. These strategic moves are expected to boost growth opportunities in the global tobacco market.

Large tobacco vendors are actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and enter emerging tobacco product markets.

Market Challenges

The global tobacco market faces challenges from increasing regulations and bans on tobacco consumption and marketing. Countries like Austria and the US have implemented restrictions on smoking in public places and proposed limits on nicotine content in cigarettes. Plain packaging laws in countries like Australia , France , and the UK require standardized packaging with large health warnings. The Australian government also imposed a USD25,000 penalty for tobacco advertisements. These regulatory measures are expected to limit the growth of the global tobacco market.

The global tobacco market faces challenges from increasing regulations and bans on tobacco consumption and marketing. Countries like Austria and the US have implemented restrictions on smoking in public places and proposed limits on nicotine content in cigarettes. Plain packaging laws in countries like Australia, France, and the UK require standardized packaging with large health warnings. The Australian government also imposed a USD25,000 penalty for tobacco advertisements. These regulatory measures are expected to limit the growth of the global tobacco market.

Segment Overview

This tobacco market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Combustible tobacco products

2.2 Smokeless tobacco products Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

The tobacco market experiences consistent demand due to its widespread consumer base. Major players include Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, and Imperial Brands. They sell various products, such as cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. Market growth is driven by population trends and consumer preferences. Competition is fierce, with companies focusing on product innovation and marketing strategies to maintain market share. Regulations, particularly those related to health concerns, pose challenges.

Research Analysis

The Tobacco Products market encompasses a diverse range of consumer goods, including Cigars, Cigarettes, Electronic Cigarettes, and Smokeless Tobacco. This global industry caters to a vast consumer base, with key product categories being Nicotiana species, Oriental, and Paper. New product ranges, such as next-Generation Products (NGPs), are gaining popularity. Nicotine, a primary additive, is a common denominator across these products. Tobacco consumption varies widely among populations, with per person revenue and total population being significant factors. Other forms of tobacco usage include Jute, Kretek, Plastic, and Paper Boxes. Youth consumption is a growing concern in the industry. ARC, a market research firm, provides insights into the latest trends and market size for the Tobacco market.

Market Research Overview

The Tobacco Market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of tobacco and tobacco products. This market is significant due to its global reach and the various forms it takes, including cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and electronic cigarettes. The market is influenced by several factors, such as consumer preferences, regulatory policies, and economic conditions. Tobacco farming is a major industry in many countries, with key regions including North America, Europe, and Asia.

