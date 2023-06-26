Tobacco Market size to grow by USD 173.03 billion from 2022 to 2027; the rising demand for cigars and smoking tobacco to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tobacco market size is set to grow by USD 173.03 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.84%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Download a Sample Report!

Tobacco Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tobacco Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Eastern Co. SAE, Gold Leaf Tobacco Corp., Golden Tobacco Ltd., Gudang Garam, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., KT and G Corp., Modi Enterprises, Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co KG, PT Djarum, Pyxus International Inc, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., Universal Corp., Vector Group Ltd., and Vietnam National Tobacco Corp., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Combustible tobacco products and Smokeless tobacco products), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Tobacco market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Eastern Co. SAE, Gold Leaf Tobacco Corp., Golden Tobacco Ltd., Gudang Garam, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., KT and G Corp., Modi Enterprises, Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co KG, PT Djarum, Pyxus International Inc, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., Universal Corp., Vector Group Ltd., and Vietnam National Tobacco Corp.

Tobacco Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rising demand for cigars and tobacco products significantly drives the tobacco market growth.

The demand and popularity of cigars and smoking tobacco products have increased in recent years worldwide.

Constant product innovation and changing consumer preferences are the main factors influencing the increasing demand for cigars and smoking tobacco products around the world.

Hence, such drivers fuel the market growth for tobacco during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing use of automated techniques in manufacturing tobacco products is a major trend shaping the growth of the tobacco market.

The regular introduction of advanced technology helps major players in the market to automate their manufacturing processes.

And, automated manufacturing processes enable marketers to reduce labor costs by eliminating labor-intensive traditional manufacturing techniques.

Additionally, the growing popularity of machine-made clove cigarettes in Indonesia is another example of consumers' preference for more sophisticated products.

is another example of consumers' preference for more sophisticated products. Hence, such trends drive the growth of the tobacco market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The increasing popularity of substitutes challenges the tobacco market growth.

The market faces intense competition from alternative products including e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn (HNB) products, vaping products, and other next-generation products (NGP).

In addition, nicotine replacement therapy products such as lozenges, chewing gum, nasal sprays, and inhalers have emerged as suitable alternatives to tobacco products.

Furthermore, the growing health awareness among consumers and rising cancer cases attributed to smoking tobacco products in several countries around the world are driving consumers to seek smokeless and safer alternatives to tobacco products.

· Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the tobacco market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

The tobacco market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Tobacco Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tobacco market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tobacco market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tobacco market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tobacco market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tobacco Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 173.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Eastern Co. SAE, Gold Leaf Tobacco Corp., Golden Tobacco Ltd., Gudang Garam, Imperial Brands Plc, ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., KT and G Corp., Modi Enterprises, Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co KG, PT Djarum, Pyxus International Inc, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Inc., Universal Corp., Vector Group Ltd., and Vietnam National Tobacco Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

