Tobacco Road Marathon Plans Return in 2021

CARY, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon (TRM) plan a return to the Carolina pine-lined American Tobacco Trail with its flat, fast, granite-screen course in 2021. Runners can register at the TRM Web site for the March 2021 full and half marathon races.

"We are taking an optimistic view. We hope to run our full and half marathons in a way that is closer to normal," said Tobacco Road Marathon President and Founder Kazem Yahyapour. "We are, like everyone else, learning how to navigate the pandemic environment, and we will gain a better understanding of the challenges in the coming months. We are developing contingency plans should they be required. I am so grateful to all our hundreds of volunteers and runners who make this event possible and enable the support we can give our charities. We could not do it without them and our all-volunteer board."

All event proceeds go to these charities: JDRF, Hope For The Warriors, the American Red Cross, and the Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. Other charities benefiting include Rex UNC Healthcare Foundation, the V Foundation, YMCA, the Food Bank of North Carolina, and We Can So You Can. TRM annually qualifies up to 18 percent of competitors for the Boston Marathon and was named among the best marathons by Runner's World Magazine.

The marathon is the largest in North Carolina and the only one in the Triangle area during the spring. The half marathon will also be the only race of its kind in the Triangle during spring 2021.

The Tobacco Road Marathon Association is a non-profit organization dedicated with its sponsors to providing financial assistance to its partner charities by channeling the passions of the North Carolina Triangle area's running community into a powerful force for good.

