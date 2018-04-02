Tobacco Road Marathon Sets New Charity Record

In an unprecedented move, the board opened registration for the 2019 event at this year's Expo on March 16. Runners can register now at the Tobacco Road Marathon Web site and enjoy "Early Bird" pricing for the lowest registration fees. The marathon is the largest in North Carolina, and the only one in the Triangle area during the spring. The Half marathon will also be the only race of its kind in the Triangle during spring 2019.

"I am so grateful to all our hundreds of volunteers and runners who make this event possible and enable the support we can give our charities. We could not do it without them and our all-volunteer board," said Tobacco Road Marathon President and Founder Kazem Yahyapour. "To think that we will reach more than a million dollars in just the tenth running of our races is an achievement of which we are very proud."

Among the charities receiving contributions from TRM are JDRF, American Red Cross, Hope For The Warriors, Wake County Parks and Recreation, Rex UNC Healthcare Foundation, the V Foundation, Rails to Trails, YMCA, the Food Bank of North Carolina and We Can So You Can.

"Every year I just couldn't be more impressed with the unselfish dedication of Kazem and the board of directors, as well as the hundreds of volunteers," said Barry Porter, American Red Cross regional CEO. "I attend many of their evening board meetings and see the workload they take on. There is no paid staff. These individuals volunteer passionately for months to host a great event and then gift the proceeds to needs in our community."

This year's marathon overall winner was Carson Truesdale with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, 7.983 seconds. The women's champion was Grace Stadnyk with a time of 2 hours, 59 minutes, 8.03 seconds. The men's half marathon winner was Benard Ngeno at 1 hour, 8 minutes, 3.047 seconds. Christine Babcock won the women's half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 15 minutes, 52.317 seconds. Full results for all runners can be found at Finish Strong Series (FSS). A complete list of event sponsors can be found at the Tobacco Road Marathon Web site. About 18 percent of the marathon runners qualified for the Boston Marathon.

The Tobacco Road Marathon Association is a non-profit organization dedicated with its sponsors to providing financial assistance to its partner charities by channeling the passions of the North Carolina Triangle area's running community into a powerful force for good.

Contact: Mark Dill, (919) 949-9263

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobacco-road-marathon-sets-new-charity-record-300622624.html

SOURCE Tobacco Road Marathon Association (TRMA)

Related Links

http://www.tobaccoroadmarathon.com

