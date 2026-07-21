TobenONE UDS060 Introduces Fully Programmable Shortcut Keys and Custom Volume Knob to Multi-Display Docking

New docking station transforms everyday connectivity into a personalized productivity hub for creators, remote professionals, and modern workspaces

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TobenONE, a professional docking station brand specializing in office connectivity solutions, has launched the UDS060, an innovative docking station featuring fully programmable shortcut keys and a customizable volume knob. Designed to give users greater control over their workflows, the UDS060 combines high-performance connectivity with personalized hardware controls, enabling frequently used commands to be executed with a single touch.

Unlike conventional docking stations that focus solely on expanding connectivity, the UDS060 introduces a new approach to productivity by allowing users to assign virtually any function to physical controls. Everyday actions such as locking the screen, taking screenshots, muting audio, launching applications, or triggering custom keyboard shortcuts can all be mapped to dedicated buttons, helping content creators, remote workers, and office professionals streamline repetitive tasks and maintain focus throughout the workday.

"The UDS060 represents a new approach to docking station design by combining customizable shortcut keys with powerful multi-display connectivity", said Jacky, General Manager of TobenONE. "Feedback from users of our first-generation shortcut docking station showed that expanding connectivity alone was no longer enough. Professionals increasingly wanted greater control over their workflows. With seven customizable controls and dedicated software, the UDS060 transforms a traditional docking station into a personalized productivity command center."

Programmable Shortcut Keys and Volume Knob: At the core of the UDS060 are seven programmable shortcut keys and a multifunctional volume knob, which supports intuitive volume adjustment through rotation while also serving as a customizable control. Together, these programmable inputs can be tailored to suit individual work habits, reducing reliance on complex keyboard combinations and improving efficiency across creative, business, and multitasking environments.

11-Port Connectivity and Dual 4K Display: The docking station also delivers comprehensive connectivity for modern desktop setups. It supports dual HDMI outputs capable of driving two 4K displays at 60Hz while integrating 11 ports into a single compact device. These include 100W Power Delivery pass-through charging, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 ports with data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, SD and TF card readers, and an audio interface. Plug-and-play functionality enables users to connect peripherals and external displays without additional configuration.

Customization is powered by the TobenONE App, available for both Windows and macOS. Through the application, every programmable control can be configured using more than 170 preset command combinations or fully customized to execute user-defined functions and keyboard shortcuts. This flexibility enables the docking station to adapt to a wide variety of professional workflows, from creative production and software development to office administration and hybrid work.

The TobenONE UDS060 is available now on the TobenONE Official Brand Store.

Visit the official website for the current pricing and promotions. The product is backed by a two-year warranty and lifetime technical support.

About TobenONE

Founded in 2016, TobenONE is a professional docking station brand dedicated to providing office connectivity solutions for professionals worldwide. The company focuses on the research, development, and manufacturing of multifunction docking stations, multi-display expansion products, and advanced connectivity solutions. By designing products around real-world workplace scenarios, TobenONE aims to create cleaner, more efficient professional workspaces for users across global markets. Known for its reliable docking stations and workspace solutions, TobenONE helps professionals build more efficient, organized workspaces.

For more information, visit https://tobenone.com/

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SOURCE TobenONE