Tobi Deploys inVia Robotics to Speed Up Fast Fashion Warehouse Operations

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inVia Robotics, the provider of next generation warehouse automation solutions, today announced Tobi has deployed its inVia Picker robots and cloud-based Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) automation system to optimize e-commerce fulfillment in its Reno warehouse.

The highly competitive e-commerce retail space continues rapid growth, with U.S. retail e-commerce sales increasing by 14.3 percent (±4.4%) in just one year. Companies are having to innovate to keep up with the evolving demands of consumers, including expectations for next day delivery. This pressure is especially high for fast fashion e-commerce retailers, which experience rapid market changes due to seasonality, sales and trends.

As an online fast fashion retailer, Tobi needed an automated system that would immediately add efficiency and accuracy to its warehouse operations and evolve with the company. inVia Robotics' solution empowers Tobi to boost warehouse productivity and fulfillment, without disrupting warehouse operations to provide Tobi with a competitive advantage.

"We strive to exceed customers' expectations with every facet of our business from selection to price and even delivery," said Kenneth Chan, founder and CEO of Tobi. "We found that in order to compete and continue to wow our customers we needed automation to deliver. inVia provided the best solution to increase order efficiency and accuracy. The robotics expertise the inVia team has brought into our operations has been one of the most valuable aspects of the deployment. They have treated our business like it's theirs and let us dedicate our resources to our core competency of delivering fast fashion to our customers."

The inVia Picker works collaboratively with people in the Tobi warehouse to skillfully pick and move clothing and accessories, automating the storage and retrieval process and freeing workers to focus on less repetitive tasks. The robots are directed by the Robotics Management System (RMS) that analyzes the company's warehouse to optimize workflows and increase throughput. The system's advanced AI algorithms adapt to fluctuations in demand and adjust robot warehouse mapping to create a more efficient process. inVia's holistic platform seamlessly integrates with any existing layout and software, and its Robotics-as-a-Service model lets customers see an immediate ROI. As a part of inVia's discovery process, which includes thousands of simulations conducted by the engineering team, Tobi is expected to double its throughput rate.

"Warehouse automation is a competitive advantage for e-commerce retailers operating in a crowded space," said Lior Elazary, founder and CEO of inVia Robotics. "inVia's innovative AI- driven technology will optimize picking and cycle counting for Tobi and automate repetitive warehouse tasks, so their people can focus on delighting their customers. We're excited to partner with Tobi to create more meaningful work experiences for their employees and consistent satisfaction for their customers."

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is a Southern California robotics company founded in 2015 that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. We are the developer of the first economical goods-to-person solution offered as "Robotics-as-a-Service". inVia is powering the future of warehouse productivity without disrupting the ecosystem of a business's operations.

About Tobi

Tobi is an international fast-fashion online retail destination serving young women in over 100 countries worldwide. We've been bringing West Coast style and laid back attitude to over 1.5 million Tobi babes since 2007, and we don't intend on stopping anytime soon. LA is fast-paced, forward-thinking, and fashion-centered at its core, and our products are designed and curated in the heart of LA, with these ideals in mind. We strive to bring customers the trendiest fashions fast -- from design concept to our site, tobi.com -- from our warehouse to our customers' doorstep.

Contact: Whitney Wells

BAM Communications

whitney@bamcommunications.biz

SOURCE inVia Robotics

Related Links

https://www.inviarobotics.com/

