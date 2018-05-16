Tobii Dynavox Introduces the Speech Case, Transforming the iPad Into a True AAC Speech Tablet

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive technology for communication, announced today the launch of Speech Case – developed specifically for the iPad. Created by the leaders in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), the Speech Case sets a new standard for delivering speech generation on an Apple iOS platform for non-verbal individuals with disabilities.

Together with an iPad and the industry-leading communication app, Snap + Core First, the Speech Case forms a true iOS-based speech tablet. The Speech Case has powerful, integrated speakers for exceptionally clear output, ergonomic and durable design, access for switch use, and can also be mounted to a wheelchair. The Speech Case, designed for the 9.7-inch iPad is launched together with Speech Case Pro, made for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

"With the introduction of the Speech Case, we can now offer the ideal iOS-based solution for AAC on the market" said Fredrik Ruben, President of Tobii Dynavox. "The Speech Case perfectly complements the Indi, our Windows-based speech tablet, and our medical grade solutions. We continue with our mission to deliver the best AAC experience -- regardless of system preferences or access to funding -- to more people."

Tobii Dynavox is an Apple Authorized Reseller and certified Apple Business Solutions Provider in the U.S. The Speech Case can be ordered together with an iPad and Snap + Core First on www.tobiidynavox.com in the U.S. The Speech Case can also be purchased through Tobii Dynavox sales consultants and resellers world-wide.

Contact

Europe 
Nils Lindhe
Vice President Global Marketing
Tobii Dynavox 
Phone: +46-76-894-84-84
email: nils.lindhe@tobiidynavox.com 

U.S.
Grace Nah
Director of Marketing
Tobii Dynavox
phone: +1-412-209-6633
email: grace.nah@tobiidynavox.com

