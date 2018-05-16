Together with an iPad and the industry-leading communication app, Snap + Core First, the Speech Case forms a true iOS-based speech tablet. The Speech Case has powerful, integrated speakers for exceptionally clear output, ergonomic and durable design, access for switch use, and can also be mounted to a wheelchair. The Speech Case, designed for the 9.7-inch iPad is launched together with Speech Case Pro, made for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

"With the introduction of the Speech Case, we can now offer the ideal iOS-based solution for AAC on the market" said Fredrik Ruben, President of Tobii Dynavox. "The Speech Case perfectly complements the Indi, our Windows-based speech tablet, and our medical grade solutions. We continue with our mission to deliver the best AAC experience -- regardless of system preferences or access to funding -- to more people."

Tobii Dynavox is an Apple Authorized Reseller and certified Apple Business Solutions Provider in the U.S. The Speech Case can be ordered together with an iPad and Snap + Core First on www.tobiidynavox.com in the U.S. The Speech Case can also be purchased through Tobii Dynavox sales consultants and resellers world-wide.

Contact

Europe

Nils Lindhe

Vice President Global Marketing

Tobii Dynavox

Phone: +46-76-894-84-84

email: nils.lindhe@tobiidynavox.com

U.S.

Grace Nah

Director of Marketing

Tobii Dynavox

phone: +1-412-209-6633

email: grace.nah@tobiidynavox.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-dynavox-introduces-the-speech-case--transforming-the-ipad-into-a-true-aac-speech-tablet,c2521690

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobii-dynavox-introduces-the-speech-case-transforming-the-ipad-into-a-true-aac-speech-tablet-300649509.html

SOURCE Tobii AB