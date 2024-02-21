Tobii Dynavox revises financial targets

News provided by

Tobii Dynavox

21 Feb, 2024, 02:30 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox AB, (publ) ("Tobii Dynavox") the world leader in assistive communication, today announced revised financial targets and dividend policy. According to the new targets, Tobii Dynavox expects to grow revenue on average by 20% yearly and deliver an EBIT margin that reaches and exceeds 15%.

The Board of Directors of Tobii Dynavox has revised the financial targets and dividend policy to better align with the company's current performance and outlook.

The updated financial targets, with a time horizon of 3-4 years are:

  • on average, grow revenue by 20% per year adjusted for currency effects, including contribution from acquisitions.
  • deliver an EBIT margin that reaches and exceeds 15%

The revised dividend policy is to distribute at least 40% of available net profits to shareholders in the form of dividends, share repurchases or comparable measures.

Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Tobii Dynavox comments: "Since we set our previous financial targets in 2021, the company and the market have continued to develop in a way that is favorable to us. Our financial position is strengthened, we are growing significantly faster than before, and we have solid confidence in our improving profitability trend. Entering this new phase in the company's development, distribution of profits to shareholders also becomes relevant."

More information about the revised targets will be given at the Capital Markets Day that Tobii Dynavox is hosting today, February 21, 2024 at 09:00 CET in Stockholm. A recording of the presentation along with all material will be published on our Investor Relations website on February 22.

For reference:
The previous targets that are now being replaced read:

  • To increase currency-adjusted revenue by more than 10% on average per year
  • To achieve and maintain an EBIT margin in excess of 15%
  • To maintain Net debt in relation to LTM EBITDA of 2.5x +/- 0.5x
  • Dividend Policy: "To primarily reinvest the Company's profit and use it for several growth opportunities identified by the Board in the near term (both organic and non-organic). The Board of Directors shall continuously evaluate the possibility of dividends, taking into account potential acquisition opportunities and other strategic initiatives."

This information is information that Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person set out below, for publication at 08:00 CET, on February 21, 2024.

Contact

Linda Tybring, CFO, Tobii Dynavox, phone: +46 (0) 7068 14 980, email: [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11919/3932719/2618346.pdf

Press release Tobii Dynavox revises financial targets

Also from this source

Tobii Dynavox revises financial targets

Tobii Dynavox AB, (publ) ("Tobii Dynavox") the world leader in assistive communication, today announced revised financial targets and dividend policy....

Tobii Dynavox Year-End Report 2023

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Comment from the Tobii Dynavox CEO Fredrik Ruben:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.