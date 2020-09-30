Tobii Enhances New HP VR Headset with the Power of Eye Tracking

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HP announced its new VR headset, the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, which is powered with Tobii Eye Tracking to bring improved user experiences, enhanced analytics and VR system efficiencies for a wide range of use cases, from training and collaboration to wellbeing and creation.

The new headset builds on the success of the HP Reverb G2, launched earlier this year in collaboration with industry leaders Valve and Microsoft. It brings new capabilities to enterprise customers by integrating Tobii Eye Tracking. The headset utilizes a full Tobii Eye Tracking system design and includes Tobii's dedicated ASIC for eye tracking - Tobii EyeChip™.

"We are proud to partner with HP to deliver cutting-edge technology to the market," said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. "Integrated with Tobii Eye Tracking, this VR headset will enable adaptive and intelligent XR experiences that will greatly benefit customers in a wide range of industries. This engagement is another important strategic step in establishing eye tracking as a foundational technology in VR and demonstrates Tobii's position as the leading supplier of eye tracking technology for VR."

"HP is focused on bringing the best, most transformative XR technologies to market today," said Joey Gardea, Head of HP VR Engineering. "By integrating Tobii Eye Tracking in the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, it brings new advanced capabilities that will benefit usage areas such as training, collaboration, wellbeing and creation."

Benefits that Tobii Eye Tracking bring to the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition:

Advanced analytics: Tobii Eye Tracking enables detection of eye movements and measurements of pupil dilation (pupillometry,) which can be used together with input from a PPG (photoplethysmography) sensor for measuring heart rate. This data forms the foundation for deep analytics about the human condition, that can be used to evaluate stress levels, discomfort, performance, expertise, and more, in VR training and learning.

Enhanced graphics and VR system performance: powered by Tobii Spotlight Technology™ for dynamic foveated rendering, the headset's screen resolution can be maximized at the specific spot where a user is looking, which enables higher quality visuals and more efficient VR system performance.

Greater level of immersion: With Tobii Eye Tracking, gaze becomes a natural form of input for the device making even simple interactions such as menu navigation and selection feel seamless and responsive. Additionally, eye tracking can enhance social interaction in virtual meetings and environments. Together with the headset's new face camera, Tobii Eye Tracking enables real-time avatars to express emotions with life-like facial expressions.

New opportunities for ISVs: by utilizing Tobii's and HP's SDKs (Software Development Kits), ISVs get convenient access to multiple sensor systems and powerful component libraries to quickly develop insightful analytical applications and powerful end user experiences.

This product integration is not expected to have a material impact on Tobii Tech's revenue in 2021.

