Tobii Eye Tracking in the New Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 5G Reference Design

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualcomm Technologies announced a new reference design headset based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform - it's the world's first 5G-enabled XR headset and Qualcomm Technologies' third XR reference design to optimize Tobii eye tracking.

"Tobii eye tracking technology has been a core component of the last three generations of Qualcomm Technologies' innovative XR reference design headsets," said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. "We are proud to continue our close collaboration with them as they once again establish the gold standard for what users and developers should expect from a VR headset."

Tobii eye tracking is essential in XR devices as it enhances the user experience, enabling more natural interaction. This dramatically improves immersion, leading to features such as social eye contact in virtual meetings for both professional and consumer applications. Additionally, Tobii Spotlight Technology™ unlocks critical capabilities in the device, such as foveated rendering, which can be used for better graphics performance or to increase battery life.

"The Snapdragon XR2 Platform is designed to deliver next level, immersive XR experience and it's critical to have natural interactions be part of that which is provided by Tobii eye tracking," said Hiren Bhinde, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "At Qualcomm Technologies, we are working to transform the way that people connect and communicate and with our reference design, we hope to provide a glimpse into the future of virtual collaboration."

Additional information about the Snapdragon XR2 reference design headset will be available in the coming months. You can learn more about the power of eye tracking for standalone XR devices by reading the Tobii blog, here: http://bit.ly/2TeMrhE

