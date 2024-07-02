Tobin Scientific Acquires BioRepository Resources

BEVERLY, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobin Scientific, a leading provider of cold chain, ambient storage, and transport & logistics services for the life sciences industry, announced today that it has acquired BioRepository Resources LLC (BRR), a leader in biological sample storage and management solutions, located in New Providence, New Jersey. This strategic acquisition enhances Tobin Scientific's capabilities in biopharmaceutical storage and expands its footprint in the life sciences industry.

Tobin Scientific is well regarded for its comprehensive cold chain solutions and laboratory relocation services and serves a diverse clientele across the life sciences, academic, and government sectors. With over 300,000 square feet of ambient warehouse space and a robust portfolio of specialized transport and storage services, the company is poised to integrate BioRepository Resources' assets and expertise seamlessly into its operations.

"We are excited to welcome BioRepository Resources to the Tobin Scientific family," said Brian Tobin, CEO of Tobin Scientific. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide unmatched storage and logistics solutions to our clients. Our combined capabilities will allow us to offer even more comprehensive services to our customers, ensuring the highest standards of safety, security, and reliability for temperature-sensitive products."

BioRepository Resources, known for its state-of-the-art biorepository facility located in New Providence, NJ, brings extensive experience managing and storing biological and pharmaceutical materials to the Tobin portfolio. This acquisition will add over 2 million samples to Tobin's already substantial inventory and will enhance the company's biorepository services with state-of-the-art, GXP-compliant long-term biological and retention sample storage.

"Our clients can expect the same level of excellence they have come to know and trust from BioRepository Resources, now backed by the extensive resources and expertise of Tobin Scientific," said Glenn Bullett President of BioRepository Resources. "We look forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it brings for our employees and clients".

Tobin Scientific remains committed to its core values of quality, integrity, and innovation. The company will continue to invest in advanced technologies and infrastructure to support customers' evolving needs and views today's acquisition as an important step in strengthening its position as a leader in the biopharma logistics industry.

For more information, please visit Tobin Scientific or contact our VP of Sales, Nikky Sunyar, at [email protected].

About Tobin Scientific Tobin Scientific is a trusted leader in biopharma cold chain, ambient storage, and transport & logistics services. With a national footprint and decades of experience, Tobin Scientific offers a wide range of services, including laboratory relocation, ULT transport, and cGMP warehousing. The company is dedicated to ensuring the safe and reliable transport and storage of temperature-sensitive products.

About BioRepository Resources BioRepository Resources specializes in the storage and management of biological samples, providing state-of-the-art facilities and services to the biopharma industry. The company is known for its commitment to quality and customer service, ensuring the highest standards in biorepository operations.

