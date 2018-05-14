Tobiuo Sushi & Bar to Combine World-Class Ingredients with Decades of Experience to Bring Unique Japanese Dining Experiences to Katy

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar will provide a unique, world-class dining experience the Houston area has never seen. Tobiuo features a sushi bar, full bar, a community table, seating and a VIP room that seats 20 with a projector for those business meetings in Katy. "Presentation is everything," says Chef Mike Lim, who is the head Chef of Tobiuo and brings 17 years of industry experience including an apprenticeship under Iron Chef Morimoto in the esteemed restaurant Morimoto Napa. Chef Lim has a passion for using the finest ingredients from all over the globe to deliver creative, high-quality sushi that is innovative but true to its roots. Tobiuo's menu features beef from a local Texas farm, fresh, wild-caught fish flown in daily from Japan, Spain, and Scotland, which the fish is aged in-house by Chef Lim who also imports salts and spices from Sri Lanka, Egypt, Spain, India, Thailand, and more. Chef Lim has even taught his staff a unique process to grow microgreens fresh on site. It is no surprise the same great passion and quality continues with the drink menu, providing a selection of 50+ wines from around the world, sake that is kept cold and flown in from Japan and cocktails hand-crafted with syrups created in-house.

Tobiuo will be the only sushi bar in the area to feature uni flights and omakase, a Japanese delicacy that will offer a different experience every time it is ordered. Chef Lim describes his philosophy, "we want to educate our patrons about how important the products are. It's all about the quality, the passion, and the love."

After a successful "soft open" on April 19th, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar is thrilled to host an all-day Grand Opening Celebration Event on Friday, May 18th featuring giveaways, half-priced mixed drinks, Japanese traditional sake breaking ceremony and more for the whole family. Discover Tobiuo Sushi & Bar today.

