Toby Bostwick Promoted to Senior VP of Business Development at Derby Building Products, Parent Company of Tando and Novik Brands

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Derby Building Products Inc., the manufacturer of Tando brand and Novik brand of shake and stone, announces Toby Bostwick as the new Senior Vice President of Business Development. As Senior Vice President of Business Development, Bostwick will oversee customer service, research and development, claims and warranty, as well as product management, focusing the product development team more closely with the customer experience.

To further support the company's growth strategy, Mathieu Piché has been promoted to Research and Development Manager and Jean-François Tanguay to Customer Service Manager. Both will report directly to Bostwick.

"Our goal is to bring R&D and Customer Service into closer alignment by identifying and getting ahead of customer needs and desires," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. "Toby and his team continue to innovate and support Tando's rapid growth in the marketplace and this strategy will support our product development going forward."

Bostwick is a seasoned product development executive and has been working in construction and building products for 17 years. He served as Director of New Business Development at AZEK Building Products and was Director of Product Management at TimberTech before it was acquired by AZEK. In both of these positions, Bostwick created strategic plans to enhance product development and profitability.

Prior to his promotion to Senior VP of Business Development at Derby, Bostwick served as Director of Product Development where he oversaw the product development of the Tando and Novik brands of shake and stone. He also lent his expertise to Beach House Shake and Signature Stain, two game-changing innovations with unmatched realism, which are indistinguishable from cedar and stained wood shake.

To learn more about TandoShake and TandoStone, visit www.tandobp.com. To learn more about NovikShake and NovikStone, visit www.novik.com .

About Derby Building Products – Home of Tando and Novik



Derby Building Products is the parent company of two game-changing brands in the building products category, Tando and Novik. Tando, Derby's pro channel brand, has redefined the exterior cladding category by replicating the natural beauty and texture of wood shake and stone, with little to no upkeep. Impervious to moisture and resistant to all types of weather, new Beach House Shake created by Tando is indistinguishable from real cedar, while Tando's Signature Stain line offers the rich depth and beauty of stained wood. Perfect for today's mixed material trend in exteriors, all Tando products complement an array of siding types including fiber cement, engineered vinyl, stucco, and brick. www.tandobp.com. Novik inspires stunning mixed material exteriors including shake, clapboard, brick and stone. Novik replicates the natural beauty and texture of wood and stone and is simple to install., For more information, visit www.novik.com.

