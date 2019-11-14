Toby Cosgrove Joins Board of American Well

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Well, the leader in delivering comprehensive virtual health solutions across healthcare's key constituents, today announced the appointment of Toby Cosgrove to its board of directors. Dr. Cosgrove served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic from 2004 through 2017, leading the organization to new heights of achievement and efficiency and seeing it ranked the #2 hospital in America according to US News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings. Dr. Cosgrove has been recognized by Fortune Magazine as a Business Person of the Year.

"For so many of us, Dr. Toby Cosgrove is a huge source of inspiration," said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., chairman and co-chief executive officer of American Well. "His incredible life story demonstrates his extraordinary leadership skills, ethics, clinical brilliance, courage and humanity. Toby guided Cleveland Clinic to rare healthcare institution acclaim among patients and industry alike and has proven his mettle as the rare visionary and businessperson. We are delighted to work more closely with Toby as we set our sights on significantly improving outcomes, democratizing care and creating a better experience for all."

Dr. Cosgrove joins a board of directors that includes standouts from government, pharma, medical technology and health delivery. See here for a full list of American Well's esteemed board: https://www.americanwell.com/leadership/board/

"Having identified telehealth as a key part of Cleveland Clinic's disruptive growth strategy, we achieved much over the past four years," commented Cosgrove. "Working with American Well, I have been impressed with the company's groundbreaking technology, values, mission and focus on revolutionizing the way care is delivered."

Dr. Cosgrove currently serves as Executive Advisor to Cleveland Clinic where he works with leadership on strategies for national and international growth. He also serves as Executive Advisor, Healthcare & Life Sciences for Google Cloud.

