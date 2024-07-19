Toby Gad Unveils New Album PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS: His Iconic Songs Reimagined

New Release "All of Me" Out Now with Social Media Sensation Celina Sharma Singing John Legend's Iconic Love Song

Celebrated Songwriter & Producer, with 15+ Billion Career Streams, Reinvents His Top Hits Featuring Victoria Justice, Keke Palmer & Aloe Blacc, Johnny Orlando & More

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toby Gad , the GRAMMY-award nominated songwriter and producer behind some of the biggest global hits ever written such as John Legend's " All Of Me ," Beyoncé's " If I Were A Boy ," and Fergie's " Big Girls Don't Cry ," is embarking on a new artistic journey with his project, PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS. After a remarkable career spanning multiple decades and amassing over 15 billion streams, Toby Gad continues to push the boundaries of modern pop music with this exciting new venture, available now on all DSPs and streaming platforms HERE .

PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS transforms Toby's biggest hits into emotive piano-vocal masterpieces, featuring today's stars like Victoria Justice , Keke Palmer & Aloe Blacc , Johnny Orlando , Louisa Johnson , Angelina Jordan , Celina Sharma , and more. This project offers a fresh take on his timeless songs, captivating a new generation.

Kelly Clarkson featured Toby's premiere Piano Diaries Single, "Big Girls Don't Cry" with Victoria Justice, on her talk-show alongside appearances on KTLA and Good Day New York. The positive reception laid the groundwork for the following singles:

"Skyscraper" : A powerful rendition of Demi Lovato's career defining song, featuring Universal Republic touring Artist, Camylio.

: A powerful rendition of career defining song, featuring Universal Republic touring Artist, Camylio. "Little Do You Know" : With the original gaining over 1M+ Tiktok User Creates, the new version now features Keke Palmer and Aloe Blacc,

: With the original gaining over 1M+ Tiktok User Creates, the new version now features and Aloe Blacc, "Untouched" : Australia's anthem, originally written with The Veronicas, reinterpreted by online sensation Johnny Orlando .

: anthem, originally written with The Veronicas, reinterpreted by online sensation . "Who You Are" : Written with Jessie J, now with the youngest winner of 'X Factor UK', Louisa Johnson .

: Written with Jessie J, now with the youngest winner of 'X Factor UK', . "If I Were a Boy": Beyonce's hit reinvented with Universal Republic's 18-year-old rising star, Angelina Jordan .

On July 19th, Toby's reinvented "All Of Me," originally composed with John Legend, completes the PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS album, now featuring social media sensation Celina Sharma (7 Billion TikTok likes.)

Toby Gad expresses his enthusiasm for this project: "It has been an incredible journey to watch my songs evolve and reach new audiences. Working with such talented emerging vocalists has brought a fresh and exciting perspective to these tracks. I am proud of the artistry and emotion each artist has brought to PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS, and I can't wait for the world to hear these reimagined versions."

Each track in PIANO DIARIES is re-interpreted as a timeless piano-vocal masterpiece, performed by Toby Gad. To further expand the project's reach and appeal, there will also be partnerships with DJs for high-energy remixes, providing fans with dynamic new versions of their favorite hits.

Toby has begun bringing Piano Diaries to the stage with well-received live performances in Los Angeles and London, featuring various established artists and telling his untold stories behind the songs.

PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS promises to be an exciting musical journey, offering unique insight into the meaning of songs that have become staples on American radio and around the world. The album's stripped-down nature allows the raw emotion and lyrical beauty of each song to shine through, providing a new and intimate listening experience for fans old and new.

PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS Tracklist:

All of Me feat Celina Sharma

feat If I Were a Boy feat Angelina Jordan

feat Untouched feat Johnny Orlando

feat Big Girls Don't Cry feat Victoria Justice

feat Little Do You Know feat Keke Palmer & Aloe Blacc

feat & Aloe Blacc Who You Are feat Louisa Johnson

feat Skyscraper feat Camylio

feat Camylio Feel Good feat Paravi

About Toby Gad

Toby Gad is a renowned songwriter and producer whose work has defined modern pop music for over two decades. With a catalog of hits for artists such as Madonna, Paul McCartney, John Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, and Donna Summer, Toby Gad continues to influence the music industry with his innovative and heartfelt compositions.

