Toby Rush to Lead Smart Warehousing LLC as CEO

"Smart Warehousing is helping companies of all sizes engage with this new digital world of selling everywhere to everyone ( B2E: Business To Everyone )," says Carl Wasinger, Founder and COO of Smart Warehousing. "Toby's tremendous experience, passion and talent will spur our already soaring growth to stratospheric heights. As we continue to expand and find new ways to leverage our integrated technologies and facilities throughout the next decade, we envision having a physical presence in each of the top 100 U.S. markets."

Rush said, "Our key differentiator is our ability to tailor solutions by incorporating future-focused technologies and hundreds of eCommerce integrations, making our systems more flexible and responsive. That is why we are shipping millions of orders for almost 1,000 customers today. This success is built on our vertical integration, which simplifies complex fulfillment challenges - our systems, our buildings, our people and our promise."

Customers across a broad variety of market sectors are all experiencing the same pain points as they grapple with the complexities of omnichannel distribution. Smart Warehousing's proprietary software provides its clients seamless, cloud-based access to inventories and supply chains worldwide. This platform gives clients full visibility to and control of which products are in warehouses, in process, in transit and delivered to customers. This smart fulfillment and warehousing technology enables customers to focus their precious resources on their core competencies and competitive advantages.

Founded in 2001, Smart Warehousing is a vertically integrated omnichannel fulfillment and warehousing company. Through its 10MM total square feet of fulfilment and warehouse facilities across 30 nationwide locations, the Kansas-based company enables next-day delivery and in some areas, same-day delivery. Throughout all regions of the USA, Smart Warehousing manages millions of shipments a year for almost a thousand customers — from direct-to-consumer packages to full truckloads destined for retailer distribution centers. Its omnichannel capabilities and hundreds of e-commerce and back-end technology integrations allow clients to leverage inventories across all channels, reducing costs and improving service levels.

