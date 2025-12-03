TOC-23 Launches to Redefine the Ultra-High-Net Worth Client Experience

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oglethorpe Collective, LLC ("TOC-23") today announced its official launch as an investment partnership and multi-family office dedicated to providing world-class service to entrepreneurs and ultra-high-net-worth families. Built by an experienced team of investors, operators, and estate planners, TOC-23 delivers a fully-customized experience that is deliberately organized around each client's unique situation and circumstances.

Inspired by History, Designed to Protect its Clients from Industry Consolidation

Named in honor of General James Oglethorpe, founder and defender of the Colony of Georgia, TOC-23 draws inspiration from Oglethorpe's leadership style and contrarian-thinking that incorporated the use of asymmetric tactics that were successful in defeating much larger foes. Like its namesake, the firm embraces the advantages of being "a significantly smaller force" not distracted by bureaucracy of a large private bank or the misaligned decisions that a private equity-backed advisor would make to prioritize scale over client experience. TOC-23 is committed to being a compact, elite team leveraging such small unit tactics to challenge industry giants and restore client-centric values in an increasingly consolidated financial landscape.

A Collective Seeking Simple Solutions to Complex Problems

TOC-23 partners exclusively with families whose wealth and familial situations have become complicated and overly burdensome with an integrated offering that spans five focus service areas: Wealth, Estate & Tax Planning; Administrative & Financial Support; Concierge & Special Projects; Capital Allocation; and Direct Investments. The firm acts as an extension of each client's family office — each client serves as the "coach" and TOC-23 as the "quarterback" flawlessly executing the play that is appropriate for each unique situation.

Values that Define TOC-23

At the heart of the Collective are five core values that shape every decision: Integrity, Humility, Agility, Alignment, and Initiative. These values underpin the firm's mission to build a durable, multi-generational business that will NEVER sell its clients out to private equity or industry consolidation.

Leadership and Governance

TOC-23 is led by a team of seasoned executives with deep industry experience that spans private equity, asset management, wealth management, and financial technology.

Matt Blind, CFA® – Chief Executive Officer

Bramalea Partners, TortoiseEcofin, Fidelity Investments, U.S. Army

Chris Workman, CFA® – Chief Investment Officer

KKR, MSD Capital, Goldman Sachs, U.S. Army

Phil Ierardi – Chief Operating Officer

Eton Solutions, Fidelity Investments

Hunter Steadley, CFA®, CFP®, CAIA® – Managing Director of Research

Lake Street Advisors, Johnson Financial Group

Jim Machinchick, CFP®, CPWA® – Chief Planning Officer

Lake Street Advisors, Fidelity Investments

Sam Stanton – Director, Wealth Strategy

Lake Street Advisors, Morgan Stanley



The firm's Advisory Board includes Chris di Bonaventura (Retired EVP, Fidelity Investments) and J. Keith Benedict, JD, CFA® (CEO, South Summit Capital), ensuring robust governance and oversight.

Strategic Partnership and Capitalization

TOC-23 launches with substantial capitalization from its partners and advisors and a strategic alliance with Inflection Capital Management, a San Francisco-based multi-family office. As a 100% employee- and client-owned firm, TOC-23 rejects private equity funding prioritizing long-term alignment with its clients over short-term financial performance.

A Mission Rooted in Alignment and Service

"We founded TOC-23 to bring focus and discipline back to an industry that has lost its way," said Matt Blind, Chief Executive Officer. "We will take advantage of our small size and extreme knowledge of what drives success for each one of our clients to deliver a far superior experience for each member of the Collective." TOC-23's mission is clear: to simplify complexity, align interests, and serve as a trusted partner to families navigating wealth across generations.

About The Oglethorpe Collective, LLC

The Oglethorpe Collective, LLC ("TOC-23") is a private, invitation-only wealth management and advisory firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families with substantial assets and complexity. With team members in Boston, MA, Portsmouth, NH, and New York, NY, TOC-23 delivers custom strategies across estate, investment, and family governance disciplines. For more information, visit www.toc-23.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

The Oglethorpe Collective, LLC

[email protected]

617-362-7776

SOURCE The Oglethorpe Collective, LLC (TOC-23)