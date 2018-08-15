Toca Boca And Sago Mini Partner With Airlines To Offer In-Flight Kids' Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved kids' brand Toca Boca continues to creatively align with industry leading companies, providing unique experiences for kids and families. Plane travelers can now enjoy complimentary in-flight entertainment from Toca Boca and their sister company, Sago Mini. Singapore Airlines—the world's most awarded airline—and others now offer fliers a chance to play some of the App Store's most popular titles, including Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Life: Town, Sago Mini Babies and Sago Mini Planes, on select planes' in-flight entertainment systems.

"Anyone who has traveled with children knows that keeping them entertained on the plane is a high priority. We are thrilled to offer millions of people worldwide one less thing to plan for during the hectic lead-up to a trip," says Caroline Ingeborn, COO & President of Toca Boca. "Each of our apps has a high replay value, which means kids love coming back to them—perfect for a long flight. We are excited to introduce families to Toca Boca's commitment to play through innovation, quality and inclusion."

Children flying on Singapore are invited to play with Toca Kitchen 2, as well as Toca Cars, Toca Builders, Toca Nature and Toca Life: Town, while the younger set can explore several Sago Mini games: Babies, Planes, Road Trip, Robot Party and Toolbox, all free of charge. Toca Boca and Sago Mini's apps and games have already proven to be exceptionally popular on flights, as kids find them instantly fun and engaging.

Going forward, Toca Boca will continue to partner with select airlines to provide quality entertainment to traveling kids and families.

About Toca Boca and Sago Mini



Toca Boca and Sago Mini spark kids' imaginations and are devoted to play. Toca Boca creates digital toys and other playful products for kids age six to nine, with offices in San Francisco and Stockholm. Toca Boca is the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store, with 41 apps that have been downloaded more than 210 million times in 215 countries. Based in Toronto, Sago Mini is a subsidiary of Toca Boca that brings thoughtful design to life for preschoolers and their parents. Both are owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties.

For more information, please visit www.tocaboca.com and www.sagomini.com.

