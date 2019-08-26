Tocagen to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced Marty Duvall, chief executive officer, will present and webcast at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 4 at 2:30 PM Eastern. In addition, Tocagen will participate in Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston on September 5.

The live audio webcast from the Baird Conference and subsequent replay may be accessed by visiting Tocagen's website. The webcast will be available shortly after conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Tocagen

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (Toca 5) for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded Tocagen an orphan drug grant for the Toca 5 trial and has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG. The European Medicines Agency has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of HGG. For more information about Tocagen, visit www.tocagen.com.

