Tocagen to Present Updated Clinical and Preclinical Data at Three Scientific Conferences

Additionally, preclinical data describing the level of Toca 511 transduction required for an anti-tumor response will be presented at the 14th Annual PEGS: The Essential Protein Engineering Summit.

Details of the presentation at AAN, held April 21-27 in Los Angeles, are as follows. The full presentation will be placed on Tocagen's website following the presentation.

Presentation Type: Oral presentation (Abstract: 1173)

Title: Toca 511 & Toca FC: Evaluation of durable response rate in the post-resection setting and association with survival in patients with recurrent high grade glioma

Presenter: Timothy Cloughesy, M.D., director of the University of California, Los Angeles, Neuro-Oncology Program

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 24, 2:00 p.m. - 2:12 p.m. PT

Details of the presentation at the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, held April 28-May 2 in New Orleans, are as follows:

Presentation Type: Oral presentation (Abstract: 615)

Title: Evaluation of durable response rate in the post-resection setting and association with survival in patients with recurrent high grade glioma who received Toca 511 and Toca FC treatment

Presenter: Bob S. Carter, M.D., Ph.D., chief of the Massachusetts General Hospital department of neurosurgery

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 1, 11:32 a.m. - 11:42 a.m. CT

Details of the presentation at PEGS, held April 30-May 4 in Boston, are as follows. The full presentation will be placed on Tocagen's website following the presentation.

Presentation Type: Oral presentation

Title: Replicating retroviruses for manipulation of the tumor immune ecosystem: preclinical and clinical outcomes

Presenter: Douglas Jolly, Ph.D., executive vice president of research and pharmaceutical development at Tocagen

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 1, 8:30 - 9:00 a.m. ET

About Toca 511 & Toca FC

Tocagen's lead product candidate is a two-part cancer-selective immunotherapy comprised of an investigational biologic, Toca 511, and an investigational small molecule, Toca FC. Toca 511 is a retroviral replicating vector (RRV) that selectively infects cancer cells and delivers a gene for the enzyme, cytosine deaminase (CD). Through this targeted delivery, infected cancer cells carry the CD gene and produce CD. Toca FC is an orally administered prodrug, 5-fluorocytosine (5-FC), which is converted into an anti-cancer drug, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), when it encounters CD. 5-FU kills cancer cells and immune-suppressive myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment resulting in anti-cancer immune activation and subsequent tumor killing.

About Tocagen

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for recurrent high-grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of HGG. For more information about Tocagen, visit www.tocagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business plans and objectives, timing and success of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials, timing of results from our clinical trials and our plans regarding selection of additional product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost and timing of our product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials; our ability to execute on our strategy; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue and capital requirements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Tocagen's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Tocagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

