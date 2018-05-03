Tocagen to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10

News provided by

Tocagen Inc.

16:05 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results and business progress on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

To receive Tocagen's press releases and other investor information, please visit the Investor Relations page of the company's website and register for email alerts.

About Tocagen
Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of glioma. For more information about Tocagen, visit www.tocagen.com.

Media Contact:
Monica May
Canale Communications
(619) 849-5383
monica@canalecomm.com

Investor Contact:
Gitanjali Jain Ogawa
Solebury Trout
(646) 378-2949
Gogawa@troutgroup.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tocagen-to-report-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-thursday-may-10-300642341.html

SOURCE Tocagen Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tocagen.com

Also from this source

Apr 19, 2018, 08:00 ET Tocagen and ApolloBio Enter License Agreement to Develop and...

Apr 17, 2018, 08:00 ET Tocagen to Present Updated Clinical and Preclinical Data at Three...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tocagen to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10

News provided by

Tocagen Inc.

16:05 ET