Tocagen to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results and business progress on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



