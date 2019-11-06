Tocagen to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates on Tuesday, November 12

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results and business progress on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

About Tocagen

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a Phase 2/3 trial for patients newly diagnosed with glioblastoma, sponsored by the NCI and conducted by NRG Oncology, and a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Tocagen is advancing preclinical programs from its versatile gene therapy platform that represents a new approach in cancer immunotherapy. For more information about Tocagen, visit www.tocagen.com.

