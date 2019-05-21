Tocagen's Toca 5 Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Patients with Recurrent Brain Cancer Continues Without Modification at Planned Interim Analysis

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced the Toca 5 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC in patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG) continues without modification following a planned interim analysis of data conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The IDMC completed its analysis and recommended the trial continue without modification. The global trial enrolled patients across two periods of time and completed full enrollment of 403 patients in November 2018.

"We are encouraged by the recommendation from the IDMC to continue the Toca 5 trial without modification and are looking forward to reporting the final analysis of the Toca 5 trial by the end of the year," said Marty Duvall, chief executive officer of Tocagen. "We believe the longer-term follow-up of patients in the final analysis, particularly for those randomized in the second enrollment period, will be important in assessing both primary and secondary endpoints."

The Toca 5 trial is one of the largest randomized trials conducted in patients with recurrent high grade glioma. The international trial is a Phase 3 multi-center trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Toca 511 & Toca FC compared to standard of care in patients undergoing resection for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival (OS). The statistical plan for the primary endpoint assumes a median OS of 9.8 months for the control arm versus 14.3 months for the Toca 511 & Toca FC arm. A total of 257 events will provide the trial with 85% power to detect a hazard ratio of 0.685. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of glioma. More information about the Toca 5 trial can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov using the clinical trial identifier NCT02414165.

About Toca 511 & Toca FC

Tocagen's lead product candidate is a two-part cancer-selective immunotherapy comprising an investigational biologic, Toca 511, and an investigational small molecule, Toca FC. Toca 511 is a retroviral replicating vector (RRV) that selectively infects cancer cells and delivers a gene for the enzyme, cytosine deaminase (CD). Through this targeted delivery, only infected cancer cells carry the CD gene and produce CD. Toca FC is an orally administered prodrug, 5-fluorocytosine (5-FC), which is converted into an anti-cancer drug, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), when it encounters CD. 5-FU kills cancer cells and immune-suppressive myeloid cells resulting in anti-cancer immune activation and subsequent tumor killing.

About Tocagen

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (Toca 5) for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded Tocagen an orphan drug grant for the Toca 5 trial and has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG. The European Medicines Agency has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of glioma. For more information about Tocagen, visit www.tocagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations and plans regarding the timing and results of our clinical trials. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost and timing of our product candidate development activities; our ability to execute on our strategy; and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Tocagen's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Tocagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

