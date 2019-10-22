Tocaya Organica Partners Exclusively With Postmates For On-Demand Delivery In Los Angeles

Postmates is the leader in on-demand delivery and holds the #1 market share in Los Angeles - 100% more market share than its next closest competitor. Tocaya, consistently one of the platform's top merchants in Los Angeles, has also seen close to 100% growth in sales year-over-year on the Postmates platform alone.

"Like Postmates, Tocaya is an unparalleled and ever-growing brand, making it a natural partnership for us as we continue to expand our leadership position in Los Angeles and beyond," says Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead for Postmates. "And as one of the leading merchants in this market, Tocaya has seen incredible growth on our platform, so we are thrilled to be chosen as their exclusive delivery provider to bring their high quality and uniquely versatile menu items to our joint customers."

From the outset of the partnership, Postmates and Tocaya will integrate both delivery and pick up orders directly into the Tocaya Point of Sale ("POS") system which will streamline the order fulfillment process and provide for an even better experience for guests.

This exclusive partnership also means that Tocaya will be prominently featured throughout the Postmates app experience and will be a large part of its local marketing and advertising programs in Los Angeles. In addition, Postmates and Tocaya have committed to collaborating on integrated marketing campaigns and promotions for customers on the combined platforms – likely to include both new and unique Tocaya dishes offered to Postmates customers only.

"There are a lot of third-party delivery partners out there, but we feel strongly that an exclusive relationship with Postmates in Los Angeles makes the most business sense as we work to take our off-premise offering to the next level," says Mikey Tanha, President of Tocaya Organica. "We knew we wanted a partner that would strategically grow our customer base while also helping us streamline and optimize our delivery operations - and after evaluating many companies in the space, Postmates was the clear winner. As the number one delivery platform in Los Angeles, they came to the table with a strategy that we couldn't pass up and with Tocaya being the top fresh-casual concept on the West Coast, we can't wait to see what will result from putting our two powerhouse brands together."

Matt Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Tocaya Organica, adds, "Having an exclusive delivery partner not only makes sense from an operations and marketing perspective, but it's going to tremendously benefit our customers as well." Smith continues, "We have a very loyal customer base and given the significant volume we do in delivery, we knew it was important to scale with one partner to ensure a consistent and streamlined delivery experience, with great couriers that already know our product well. We are also planning some very cool collaborations through this partnership, offering our customers unique ways to engage with the Tocaya brand, in addition to all the great food."

With 15 locations and plans for aggressive growth, Tocaya is one of the West Coast's highest-grossing, per square foot, fast-casual concepts. Rooted in a mission for better eating, the brand's signature 'Modern Mexican' cuisine utilizes the highest quality ingredients to create bold flavors based on traditional Mexican recipes, naturally accommodating a variety of dietary preferences including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. The brand is also firmly committed to serving natural and sustainable ingredients, including meats and fish that are fresh and are 100% free of added hormones, steroids, and antibiotics.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order Tocaya Organica delivery, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT TOCAYA ORGANICA

Pairing modern Mexican cuisine with the highest-quality ingredients and bold flavors, Tocaya Organica offers chef-driven salads, tacos, bowls, and burritos in a sophisticated yet accessible fast-casual setting. Rooted in traditional Mexican recipes, the menu naturally accommodates a variety of dietary preferences, using quality produce as its foundation. Embodying a commitment to serving natural and sustainable ingredients, Tocaya Organica serves meat and fish that are fresh and 100% free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics. Founded in 2016, Tocaya Organica now operates 15 locations in La Jolla, San Diego, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Venice, Playa Vista, Century City, El Segundo, Westwood, Scottsdale, and more. www.tocayaorganica.com

