Tock Announces New iOS App and Innovative Product Updates

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tock, the all-in-one reservation and experiences platform for hospitality businesses, announced today its brand new mobile experience for iOS users. The elegantly redesigned app makes it easier than ever for users to discover the best reservations and experiences through a streamlined search and navigation process, driving additional bookings for Tock's new and longtime customers. The all-new app is available to download via the App Store . Users with the Tock app already downloaded can access the latest version by updating it from the App Store.

Tock's redesigned iOS app puts discoverability front and center through location-based searching, optimizing results to ensure restaurants, wineries, and hospitality businesses are easy to book. Guests can refine their search results by cuisine preferences, party sizes, neighborhoods, and more. The new Explore tab boldly showcases various collections, such as "New & Notable" and "Outdoor Experiences," offering a dedicated page for users to discover new businesses and drive visibility around Tock's customers.

"We had one goal when redesigning our iOS app—to help people find and book the best spot for any occasion," said Dan Nelson, Tock's Head of Product. "Now, users can easily make reservations with just a few taps thanks to our new map-focused design. And we're incredibly proud of how easy it is to discover unique experiences and events, which has always separated Tock from the rest."

The redesigned iOS app further demonstrates the company's continued innovation and customer-centric focus, prioritizing the launch of significant platform updates to help thousands of Tock's hospitality customers drive more revenue and increase covers. Tock's integration with Reserve with Google is at the forefront of these updates, allowing users to book reservations directly from Google Search or Maps.

"Our latest updates represent a strategic turning point in business priorities and product innovation," said Nelson. "Tock is committed to innovating in the hospitality industry and always putting our customers first. By enhancing our mobile usability, we're providing our users an easier way to search for and book a reservation, and as a result, increasing discoverability, bookings, and revenue for our partners."

The new iOS app includes a variety of competitive features, including:

New look and feel: Seamless navigation and an improved visual interface put customers' offerings front and center for users looking to find unique experiences for any occasion.

Refined location-based search : Users can easily search nearby businesses based on party size, date, time, and cuisine preference.

: Users can easily search nearby businesses based on party size, date, time, and cuisine preference. ● Enhanced exploration and discovery: Relevant curated collections will inspire users to discover and book new experiences that may be of interest to them.

Relevant curated collections will inspire users to discover and book new experiences that may be of interest to them. Seamless booking management: Businesses can turn guests into regulars with new features that allow users to easily manage upcoming reservations, rebook past ones, and personalize their guest profiles.

Businesses can turn guests into regulars with new features that allow users to easily manage upcoming reservations, rebook past ones, and personalize their guest profiles. Saving and sharing: Users can save a business to aggregated lists of favorites or share must-visit spots with friends.

About Tock

Tock, a Squarespace company, offers an all-in-one solution for superior hospitality. Our technology allows hospitality businesses to manage reservations and table assignments, offer takeout, and sell experiences and events all in one place. Tock's comprehensive platform has everything businesses need to drive revenue, increase covers, and keep guests coming back. To learn more, please visit exploretock.com/join .

