Tock Expands its Experiences Product Suite To Help Restaurants Drive More Revenue, Covers, & Guest Engagement

Based on consumer demand for unique experiences, Tock unveils Multi-Experience Tables to help restaurants maximize profitability at each table.

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tock, the leading reservation, experiences, and events platform for the hospitality industry announced its latest innovation today, Multi-Experience Tables , to help restaurants drive greater profitability across the dining room. This new feature allows Tock customers the option to offer guests a unique experience, while simultaneously marketing the same table for a different experience or standard reservation.

Based on consumer demand for unique experiences, Tock unveils Multi-Experience Tables to help restaurants maximize profitability at each table.

"Today's guests are more intentional in seeking out unique and personalized experiences when dining out," said Matthew Tucker, Head of Tock. "Our restaurant partners are very creative in the experiences they offer on Tock, and have learned to turn every square foot of their dining room into a monetizable experience. With Multi-Experience Tables, restaurants now have even more ways to experiment with what appeals most to their guests. This is something our partners have been asking for and we are proud to be the first to bring this to the industry."

Nearly a decade ago, Tock revolutionized the hospitality industry by introducing prepaid experiences. Today, Tock has generated over $4.5B in total revenue for its partners through experiences. The introduction of Multi-Experience Tables now makes it even easier to assign various experience options to a single table, allowing a restaurant to maximize what sells best.

Among Tock's many restaurant partners using experiences is Ella Elli, a California-meets-Mediterranean restaurant in Chicago that offers highly sought-after wine experiences. "Our experiential offering has grown into an integral part of our brand, allowing us to extend our reach beyond the traditional dining experience and offer new ways to drive consistent sales during a time and day when our restaurant was not even open otherwise," said Dan Harris, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Ella Elli.

Riana Mondavi of Charles Krug Winery, another Tock partner, touts the benefits of Multi-Experience Tables: "The addition of Multi-Experience Tables creates a platform that allows us to stay creative. We can offer a range of experiences from the everyday wine tastings to specialized food and wine pairings, allowing us to stay top of mind with our guests. Now, we get to see what appeals to our guests at any given time and learn more about what works best, without taking away things we know they love. It's the best of both worlds."

About Tock

Tock, a Squarespace company, offers an all-in-one solution that enables hospitality businesses to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing landscape. With robust reservation, waitlist, and table management capabilities, Tock's platform offers hospitality businesses everything they need to drive revenue, increase covers, and keep guests coming back. To learn more, visit exploretock.com/join.

SOURCE Tock, LLC