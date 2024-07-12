A leading reservation platform redefines luxury hospitality, offering an all-in-one solution for reservations, events, bespoke guest experiences and more

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tock , a leading reservation, experiences, and events platform for the hospitality industry, announced its partnership today with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection . The collaboration will offer Curator member hotels and resorts access to Tock's solutions suite, which will enhance its food and beverage operations and provide additional experiential amenities to their guests.

Tock Teams Up with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection to Enhance Guest Experience at Independent Hotels Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators.

As Curator's newest platform partner, Tock will empower member hotels and resorts to streamline their operations, drive ancillary revenue, and elevate guest experiences all on one system. Through its integrated suite of reservation, event, and guest relationship management tools, Tock delivers seamless, innovative solutions for the hospitality industry.

"Tock provides a holistic solution that empowers our customers and we're thrilled to bring that to Curator's elite network of independent hotels and resorts," says Patrick Venn, Head of Hotels and Enterprise at Tock. "This partnership aligns with our mission to empower hotels of all sizes with forward-thinking technology focused on revenue management. Together, we aim to help these properties not only in navigating today's competitive landscape, but also setting new standards in delivering extraordinary guest experiences."

Tock's unique and innovative platform has capabilities that can be tailored specifically for hotel operators. Curator member properties can transform guest experiences far beyond simple dining reservations by monetizing underutilized spaces and selling diverse experiences such as brunch buffets, fire pit gatherings, seasonal activations, afternoon tea, cabana rentals, and more . The collaboration will also provide member hotels access to unique features like Tock's Concierge Program to book reservations on behalf of their guests, and strategic integrations for CRM, reporting systems, point-of-sale systems, and loyalty programs to help operators deliver better hospitality and increase sales.

"By partnering with Tock, we are supporting our member properties with a world-class reservation platform built to improve their bottom line," says Brent Hayhurst, Vice President of Program Development at Curator. "Tock's incredibly powerful suite of tools will be instrumental in helping our members who are looking to enhance their guest reservation capabilities and confidently deliver more innovative dining and event offerings."

To learn more about how Tock is powering hotel food and beverage operators, from streamlining reservations to creating unique guest experiences, please visit exploretock.com/join/hotel-restaurant-reservations/ .

About Tock

Tock, a Squarespace company, offers an all-in-one solution for reservations and table management. For over a decade, Tock has been working to create solutions to the industry's toughest problems. From reducing no-shows to controlling costs, Tock builds tools that help businesses adapt to hospitality's ever-changing needs through greater creativity and control. Restaurants, wineries, hotels, and bars all around the world love Tock for its flexibility and world-class support. To learn more, visit exploretock.com/join .

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels and resorts access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, and create value while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsResorts.

