TocMail Inc. Announces New Bring-Your-Own-Server Program

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TocMail Inc. today announced its new Bring-Your-Own-Server program. This milestone is a major move for TocMail Inc. on its mission to provide best-in-class security.

"With our new program, companies can now gain instant protection against the number one hacking attack vector while keeping all email content securely onsite," says Michael Wood, CEO at TocMail Inc. "As with our other services, companies can experience our unique security free of charge for 30 days."

Never Fear Clicking Email Links Again

Over 85% of harmful emails use malicious URLs (instead of malicious attachments). "TocMail Inc.'s patented technology neutralizes malicious URLs," says Wood, "providing unique protection unavailable anywhere else."

About TocMail Inc.: TocMail's full-featured email app provides genuine time-of-click protection. Simply read your emails with TocMail, and you never need fear clicking email links again. TocMail's technology is protected by United States Patent No. 10,574,628.

