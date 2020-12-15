Toco Warranty Chooses HONK to Manage its Roadside Assistance Program

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the digital platform connecting drivers, towing professionals, and insurers, announced today that it will begin managing roadside assistance for Toco Warranty , a California-based company that provides simple and affordable vehicle coverage repair plans to motorists, starting in early 2021.

Toco's service offerings include roadside assistance, and the company wanted to make the process as simple as possible for its customers. Its previous roadside service partner required customers to request service via phone with all of their Toco contract information at the ready. In addition, customers may have had to pay the provider out of pocket, for which they were later reimbursed.

"The Toco promise is easy, affordable, and stress-free," said Paul McGee, vice president of employee and customer success. "That is what you get when you buy a Toco plan. HONK's impressive dedication to the customer experience sets them apart from other roadside providers and their dedication to creating a lasting impression with the customer is exactly what we were looking for when searching for a partner."

HONK has built a trusted and secure network of background-checked, independent service providers, consisting of over 75,000 service vehicles across the country. HONK's dedication to providing the highest quality service — a corporate value reflected in HONK's net promoter score (NPS) of 90 — will ensure that Toco customers receive the same high level of service for roadside assistance they are accustomed to receiving from all other Toco Warranty services. Toco also expects the relationships its customers form with HONK will result in better customer retention and an even stronger brand reputation.

Unlike other solutions, Toco was able to customize the setup of their roadside assistance program. Clients choose how they want their customers to request service: either digitally from their insurance app and website, or simply calling to utilize HONK's Virtual Voice Assistant or to speak with a HONK Contact Center Specialist or from their own representatives. This flexibility empowered Toco to have a voice in their customers' roadside experience, one that matched their company goals. In addition, each roadside service is tracked in real-time with learning algorithms engaging system-triggered human touchpoints and AI-powered digital communications to ensure Toco customers are kept safe and informed every step of the way.

"Toco Warranty and HONK both share a dedicated focus on providing simple, stress-free, and transparent experience to our customers," said Corey Brundage, CEO and Founder of HONK. "We're confident our innovative technology and dedication to high-quality customer service will enable Toco Warranty to provide the best possible roadside service to their customers and increase their satisfaction."

About HONK Technologies

HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com

Media contacts

Jeff Miller

Market Street Group for HONK

541-207-3461

[email protected]

SOURCE HONK Technologies