Tod Lickerman Joins Flagship Facility Services' Board of Directors

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Facility Services is pleased to welcome Tod Lickerman to its Board of Directors. A former Global President and Chief Executive Americas at Cushman & Wakefield and a long-time veteran of the Facility Management Industry, Lickerman believes that "Flagship is positioned to be a dominant player in the domestic facilities services market. Flagship is making the right investments in core delivery functions and knows how to create real value for their clients."

During his 33 years in real estate, facility management and facility services, Lickerman played a pivotal role in growing two of the top three global commercial real estate firms – JLL and Cushman & Wakefield. Lickerman played a key role in selling the international real estate services firm DTZ to a private equity consortium in 2014 and starting an industry wide roll up to create one of the largest global real estate companies.

As CEO of DTZ, he led the merger and acquisition of U.S. firm Cassidy Turley, as well as the international real estate services firm of Cushman & Wakefield, which went public in 2018 with an enterprise value of over $7 billion.

Lickerman led a variety of divisions at JLL, a U.S. commercial real estate services firm, during his 23 years with that company. He performed duties as President Corporate Property Services, International Facility Management Solutions and as CEO/Corporate Solutions Americas. Currently Lickerman is the founder, chair and managing partner of The Impact Investment Company and a Board Member of Cresa, an occupier focused real estate services firm.

Since 2010, Flagship has focused on extending their reach beyond their Northern California roots to the central, southern and northeastern states - most notably by acquiring large clients in the aviation and manufacturing sectors. Dave Pasek, Flagship's founder and CEO, looks to Lickerman to provide key guidance "on continuing our nationwide expansion, rounding out our service offerings and refining our value proposition in all the industries we serve."

Lickerman says that "Flagship's focus on their employees and the quality of their service delivery adds tangible value to their clients' facilities. There is a pressing need for a true integrated facilities management provider in the mid-sized occupier market, as well as quality engineering, maintenance and cleaning services for investor properties – Flagship is well positioned in this regard. I look forward to working with them as they continue to grow their national market share."

Flagship Facility Services revolutionized commercial cleaning services by emphasizing the importance of putting customers first. Flagship's reputation for high-quality janitorial services spread quickly throughout Northern and Southern California. As Flagship's client portfolio grew, so too did their services portfolio. With operations in Culinary Services, Facility Services and Aviation Services, Flagship has over 5,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and combinations of facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary and maintenance services, for large-scale companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Why do some of the biggest names in aviation, high-tech and manufacturing work with Flagship? Find out at www.flagshipinc.com.

