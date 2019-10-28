TODAQ and BitForex Confirm Partnership to Build Nextgen Exchange Engine and to list TDN Digital Asset

TORONTO and DUBAI, UAE and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TODAQ, the world's first SovTech technology company based out of Toronto and Seoul, has announced an agreement with BitForex to launch the ground-breaking TDN (TODA Note) digital asset as later this month, as well as work together to build a next generation exchange platform to handle broader asset classes as well as support new FATF guidelines and future regulation.

BitForex Co-CEO Jay Hwuang added, "We're pleased to collaborate with TODAQ in this effort. TODA is a promising new avenue of technology that can enhance our currently supported coins, tokens and technologies, and TDN's rollout into new markets will add to the existing strength of our user base."

Over the last two years based on market demand from enterprise customers, TODAQ focused on developing the TDN program, with the digital asset now being adopted on multiple continents by companies and customers in e-commerce, media, education, supply chain, finance, commodities and digital assets markets. There are multiple at scale deployments of TDN planned in the immediate future including, as an example, WebtoonTV, a major digital comics and media provider with over a thousand titles and millions of customers.

Primarily going out as a loyalty program digital asset, TDN is designed to offer global, long-term and stable economic utility that is seamless, borderless and a medium for any and all types of transaction. TDN also provides two clear differentiators: real economy utility value through multiple commercial projects; and the TODA protocol as a technology foundation which gives TDN the security, efficiency, scalability and interoperability required to support varied use-cases. Finally, TDN will also be underpinned by a mixed basket asset reserve backstop to provide a floor on value. This year, its governance will be moved a non-profit foundation in order to ensure healthy ongoing management of the backstop and TDN distribution.

Commenting on the listing agreement, TODAQ CEO Hassan Khan said: "We have created TDN with our partners and community in response for the need for a digital asset that enables ownership rights, supports trade, and allows for rapid transaction settlement without fees. We have now done so, and are looking forward to strengthening those guarantees as the TODA Protocol implementation becomes open source and decentralizes over the next 12-24 months."

Total TDN supply is cryptographically fixed at over 137 billion TDN with a few hundred million TDN already committed for current commercial deployments. The asset reserve backstop is rapidly growing with more deals soon to be announced.

"We have every intention of expanding TDN access to all primary economy merchants producing and selling goods and services as well as enabling TDN exchangeability across trading platforms and credit card merchant networks, but at the right time. We're proud to work with BitForex for this exclusive listing is a testament to our shared vision of doing things properly, steadily and with the right partners," added Khan.

To learn more about TODAQ and TDN, please visit https://todaq.net and https://tdn.network

