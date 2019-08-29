Today: Billionaires Row Global, LLC to Launch Champagnes William L. Benson, Cuvee Billionaires Row "Magnifique" Brut and William L. Benson Cuvee Billionaires Row "Glamour" Rose Brut in the U.S.; Retains K&L Gates LLP

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Billionaires Row Global is set to release its Champagnes William L. Benson, Cuvee Billionaires Row "Magnifique" Brut and Cuvee Billionaires Row "Glamour" Rose Brut this holiday season in the United States. Billionaires Row Champagnes are already sold in many countries around the globe.

Billionaires Row Global has also retained the legal services of K&L Gates LLP to represent the BR Brands: Champagnes, Caviar, Clothing, Merchandise and Lifestyle worldwide. K&L Gates LLP is a fully integrated global law firm with offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and the United States. K&L Gates represents leading multinational corporations, growth and middle-market companies, capital markets participants and entrepreneurs in every major industry group as well as public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations and individuals. Information about K&L Gates, can be found at www.klgates.com.

"Billionaires Row Global retained K&L Gates because the firm's acclaimed corporate and international expertise will be invaluable as we embark on the expansion of the Billionaires Row Brands: It is a perfect match," said William Benson, Founder of Billionaires Row Global. "Billionaires Row Global plans to introduce our Billionaires Row branded Champagnes, Caviar, Merchandising, Clothing and Lifestyle to larger world audiences than ever before while pursuing our next major developments with the counsel of K&L Gates."

