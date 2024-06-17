Today Dr. Barbara Sharief Officially Qualified Her Candidacy with The State Board of Elections Securing Her Spot on The August 20th Ballot in the Democratic Primary for Florida's State Senate District 35

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Broward County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief qualified in the Democratic Primary to replace outgoing State Senator Lauren Book. Today's qualifying is the final state regulatory step for her candidacy to be official and her name to be placed on the Ballot for the August 20, 2024, Democratic Primary. As Dr. Sharief qualifies, she heads into the next phase of the campaign with a monster 55%-point lead over her closest challenger according to the most recent poll results her campaign only just released.

That survey showed Dr. Sharief's two Democratic opponents Rodney Jacobs Jr. and Chad Klitzman have no pathway to victory as they are so far behind in the polls. Voting by mail for this election begins in just a few short weeks after the 4th of July Holiday. As a matter of fact, Dr. Sharief garnered 9914 votes by mail during her 2022 run for District 35. This is in sharp contrast to her two-newcomer opponents Mr. Jacobs Jr. and Mr. Klitzman who collected NO votes from the electorate of District 35 in 2022. Even more encouraging for Dr. Barbara Sharief's campaign is the fact that 24,944 voters cast ballots in 2022 for her to represent them as their State Senator in District 35 and neither of her opponents received any votes in 2022.

Dr. Sharief said " I am excited to have qualified for the ballot and I am anxious to get back on the campaign trail. The electricity of this campaign is like nothing I have felt since winning my first race for City Commissioner of Miramar all those years ago. I love public service and want to help those in need in any way that I can as their next State Senator. Although campaigning is a long, expensive, thankless job, I relish the opportunity to meet my neighbors and those in the community that I may not have met otherwise. As a mother with a daughter who just graduated from high school, and the owner of a successful medical practice, if not for the campaign, I do not know if I would have found the time to meet those extraordinary activists in the community who are fighting as non-elected officials for women's rights, LGBT issues, and many other important causes our residents are facing every day."

Dr. Sharief has dwarfed her opponents in spending for this important race by large margins. Her campaign has spent $255,217 according to the latest campaign finance reports which were updated as of May 31, 2024. Rodney Jacobs Jr. has only spent $81,005 and Chad Klitzman is far behind at an anemic $32,010! Dr. Sharief has spent more than twice her opponents combined during this election cycle and this spending has been paying dividends as shown with her 55-point lead!

Dr. Sharief went on to say, " Ever since my father was struck down by gun violence when I was a teenager, I have wanted to be a fighter for justice and equality in our community. While working as a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital I attended school, while a mother, and sole provider of my family. I know the struggles that my neighbors feel on an everyday basis, and that life experience is what drives me to help others who are not as well off as I find myself after many years of struggling myself."

Dr. Sharief is a fighter and experienced public servant, and she treats her campaign in the same way she attacks any problem before her. She implemented careful planning with attention to detail as she put her winning campaign team together more than 18 months ago. That plan has paid off tremendously as she qualifies for office today.

Dr. Sharief has a full-fledged field operation that has been working tirelessly on her campaign for more than a year. Her call center has made more than 200,000 voter contacts to democrat voters in District 35 and her canvassing team has knocked on thousands of doors as they bring Dr. Sharief's positive message of change to the voters in Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Sunrise, Hollywood, Weston, Southwest Ranches, Cooper City and Davie. Her campaign recently brought aboard veteran successful Campaign Manager Amy Rose who just came off a huge victory as she shepherded the winning campaign of the newly elected Mayor of Pembroke Pines which is the largest city in District 35 .

As the momentum continues for Dr. Sharief's campaign, she almost weekly been receiving new endorsements for her campaign. These endorsees have seen how hard she has worked to win the Democratic nomination and they wish to offer their support because they believe her to be the best candidate in the field to go to Tallahassee and represent the residents of the 35th State Senate District. As a matter of fact, Dr. Sharief just met yesterday the Communication Workers of America and she hopes to soon add their prestigious labor union to the already long list of more than 90 individuals and organizations who have endorsed her campaign to date!

Dr. Barbara Sharief was recently elected to be a member of the Florida Delegation to the DNC National Convention in Chicago by democratic voters in West Broward. She is excited to go cast her vote for President Biden and Vice President Harris. She will fly to the convention on August 21st to take part in this very important process as the Democrats unite to defeat Donal Trump and his extremist policies.

Almost every elected leader of the Broward Democrat Party Executive Committee has individually endorsed Dr. Sharief over her two opponents. These endorsements have been critical when Dr. Sharief meets individuals and organizations seeking their support because these decision makers know that if the Party Leadership members are supporting a candidate, then they have been fully vetted and they are the best Democrat candidate in the field.

As Juneteenth is fast approaching Dr. Sharief is working hard as ever to win this election so she can represent the 66% minority voters in District 35. She was proudly elected by her peers as the 1st female Black Mayor of Broward County and she is anxious to get to Tallahassee to fight for Social Justice Reform, lowering the cost of all consumer insurance, solving the housing crisis, and finding ways to reduce the cost of everyday items that affect our elderly who are on fixed incomes the most. For too long, the republican majority in Tallahassee has taken care of the special interests and Dr. Sharief's wants to change the way things are done and fight for the middle class not the wealthy few.

Contact: [email protected] (954) 593-8826

SOURCE Sharief For Florida