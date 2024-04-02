TODAY: Former Congressman Jody Hice Publishes New Book, Sacred Trust: Election Integrity and the Will of the People

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, April 2, Family Research Council (FRC) Senior Vice President Jody Hice, published a new book, Sacred Trust: Election Integrity and the Will of the People. In addition to being a former Member of Congress and former pastor, Hice serves as president of FRC Action, the legislative affiliate of FRC.

Sacred Trust: Election Integrity and the Will of the People sounds an alarm. If the voice of the people is lost at the ballot box, our Republic will be lost as well. Integrity must rule the day and surpass partisan strategies and yearnings. To be precise, there is but one thing that elections must articulate: the will of the people. That is the true issue.

By highlighting his personal history, from his humble beginnings to becoming an influential member of Congress, Hice candidly relates his experiences and deals with the topic of election integrity.

Hice commented on his book:

"When it comes to election integrity, there is perhaps no greater endeavor that is more fundamental for the preservation of our republic. If the voice of the people is heard, and their resolve enacted, both in policy and representation, there is hope for a government 'of the people, by the people, and for the people.'

"However, exposing a problem without solutions accomplishes little more than providing a place for venting frustration and casting blame. America needs solutions. America deserves solutions. The world needs a healthy America, as does the upcoming generation who will inherit the baton of liberty that we must successfully transfer. Too much is at stake; now is the time to preserve election integrity."

To purchase a copy of Sacred Trust: Election Integrity and the Will of the People, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Sacred-Election-Integrity-Will-People/dp/163006274X/

To request an interview with the author, please email: [email protected]

SOURCE Family Research Council