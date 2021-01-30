TODAY: Free Drive-in Movie Showing of "Miss Virginia" to Celebrate School Choice Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the celebrations of National School Choice Week, The Reform Alliance is hosting a free drive-in movie showing of the movie "Miss Virginia."

WHAT:

- Movie screening of Miss Virginia, a family-friendly film tells the true story of a single mom who helped enact D.C.'s Opportunity Scholarship program.

WHO:

- Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

- Saturday, January 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- The movie begins at 6 p.m, doors open at 5 p.m.

WHERE:

- MP Outdoor Cinema, 6700 Allied Way, Little Rock, AR 72209

This event is organized by the Reform Alliance, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting a quality education for every Arkansas student.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

