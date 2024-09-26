TODAY, GLOBAL PET ADOPTION AWARENESS CAMPAIGN - REMEMBER ME THURSDAY® - SET TO LIGHT UP THE WORLD!

Enormous celebrity support has the topic trending annually with over 2 billion social media impressions since its start. Post this

RMT was established in 2013 by Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. Moved by the staggering statistics that over a million homeless pets lose their lives each year in the U.S., Arms put out a call to rescue organizations in an attempt to create a social media global awareness campaign. As creator of the International Pet Adoptathon and the International Home 4 the Holidays® program (placing over 21 million pets in homes since 1999), he was able to send out an expansive request and the response was significant.

Now in its twelfth year, RMT is supported by hundreds of thousands of passionate individuals across more than 1,000 separate animal welfare organizations across the globe, and spans throughout more than 190 countries worldwide. Each individual taking part in the campaign can spread the message in their own way by posting about a rescue pet on social media. Organizations across the globe help honor orphan pets by holding special ceremonies to celebrate the importance of animal rescue.

This year, renowned actress and animal-activist Kaley Cuoco signed on as the newest Remember Me Thursday® Celebrity Luminary. Kaley Cuoco is best known for her starring role as Penny on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory between 2007 and 2019 and, most recently, as the title character in the HBOMax comedic thriller The Flight Attendant which earned her nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Off-screen, the Emmy-nominated actress has developed a well-known reputation for being an animal advocate who often adopts rescue animals.

"Remember Me Thursday focuses attention on the plight of shelter animals across the country during a critical time of increasing euthanasia rates and overcrowded shelters," said Cuoco. "It has never been more important that we encourage the public to save a life by adopting a rescue pet from their local shelter."

Cuoco joins an impressive list of celebrity supporters also aligning themselves with RMT. Notable personalities, professional athletes, pet behaviorists and social media pet stars have signed on as "luminaries," committing to share their thoughts on pet adoption in videos and via their social media accounts throughout the campaign. Nearly 100 influential luminaries have joined the cause. Past and present supporters include:

Notable Film, TV and Stage Personalities: Alexandra Paul, Amanda Schull, Andie MacDowell (2023 Official Spokesperson), Ashley Bell, Bellamy Young, Bethenny Frankel (2019 Official Spokesperson), Beth Stern, Bo Derek, Bonnie-Jill Laflin, Brittany Aldean (2021 Official Spokesperson), Carrie Ann Inaba (2015 Official Spokesperson), Charlotte Ross, Christian Siriano, David Tutera, Daymond John, Debbie Gibson, Diane Keaton, Elaine Hendrix, Eric Roberts, George Lopez, Jamie Little, Jasmine Tookes (2022 Official Spokesperson), Javicia Leslie, Jennie Garth (2020 Official Spokesperson), Katherine Heigl (2014 Official Spokesperson), Kathy Najimy, Kevin Frazier, Kristin Bauer, Kristin Chenoweth (2017 Official Spokesperson), Linda Blair, Lou Wegner, Mark Steines, Melissa Peterman, Pauley Perrette (2016 Official Spokesperson), Rainey Qualley (2023 Official Spokesperson), Rick Springfield, Ross Mathews, Sandra Lee, Wil Wheaton, and Wynonna Judd (2018 Official Spokesperson).

Cartoonists: Greg Evans (creator of LUANN), and Patrick McDonnell (creator of MUTTS).

Professional Athletes: Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings), Bryan Bickell (Chicago Blackhawks), David Backes (Anaheim Ducks), Evan Longoria (San Francisco Giants), Jake Muzzin (Los Angeles Kings), Jeff Carter (Los Angeles Kings), Joey Logano (NASCAR), Kevin Kiermaier (Tampa Bay Rays), Larry Krystowiak, Liam Hendriks (Oakland A's), Logan Ryan (Tennessee Titans), Marc Rzepczynski (World Series Champion), Mark Buehrle (World Series Champion), Rodney Peete, Ryan Newman (NASCAR) and Trevor William Hoffman.

Animal Specialty Celebrities: Lee Asher, Dr. Marty Becker, Gabriel Feitosa, Hannah Shaw, Jack Hanna, Jackson Galaxy, Jacqueline Pinol, Jill Rappaport, Larissa Wohl, Lori Zech-Shaw, Megan Rose, Tamar Geller, Victoria Stilwell, and Wendy Diamond.

Animal Celebrities: Alien Cat Matilda, Baloo, Bamboo, Belarus the Cat, Best Boy Brodie, Boogie Shoes, Chewie, Chi Chi, Chloe, Choupette Lagerfeld, Cole and Marmalade, Cooper, Fugee, Josh, Justin Fire Survivor, Kitten Faces, Lil BUB, Louie, Memphis, Mimo and Kirry, Molly Happiness, Monty Boy, Mork, Mr. Bigglesworth, My Cat Kyle, My Dear Puddin, Nala Cat, Norbert, Paddington, Piglet, Purrminators, Sauerkraut Kitty, Smush, Spencer, Stevie, Sunglass Cat, Tango, Tuna, Venus, White Coffee Cat, and Worried Cat.

Today, Thursday, September 26th, the public is invited to get involved by tweeting, tagging, posting and sharing a story of the beauty and life-saving significance an adopted pet has made in their life alongside the hashtags #RememberMeThursday and #ShineALight.

Animal-lovers who post can also help support their local animal shelter and win life-saving funds, toys and food for adoptable pets for their favorite non-profit or pet adoption organization. To enter the Remember Me Thursday Social Media Contest, simply upload your rescue pet's photo and story to the #RememberMeThursday Photo Wall for a chance to win!* (*Restrictions apply. Final selection remains at the sole discretion of Helen Woodward Animal Center).

For more information on Remember Me Thursday® and a full list of participating celebrities and animal welfare organizations, go to www.remembermethursday.org.

About Remember Me Thursday®

Animal lovers and organizations across the globe unite on the fourth Thursday in September to light a candle in remembrance of the millions of homeless pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home and to shine a light via social media on the millions of orphan pets still waiting for their forever homes. The Remember Me Thursday® global awareness campaign is championed by Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center, and creator of both the International Pet Adoptathon and successful Home 4 the Holidays program which, in partnership with national animal organizations, has placed over 21 million pets in homes since 1999. For more information, please visit www.remembermethursday.org or via hashtag #RememberMeThursday and #ShineALight on social media.

