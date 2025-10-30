Today: International Lawyer Robert Amsterdam Issues Urgent Warning to U.S. Investors, Businesses, and Government Over Spain's Tax Abuses

Amsterdam to Denounce Spanish Tax System, Demand Suspension of U.S.-Spain Cooperation Until Rule of Law Is Restored

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm Amsterdam & Partners LLP will hold a news conference to launch the U.S. edition of its white paper "Hacienda vs. The People." The white paper exposes how the Spanish Tax Authority continues to launch retrospective, life-derailing investigations against Americans, foreign residents, and Spanish citizens years after they were officially certified under the Impatriate Law (commonly known as the "Beckham Law," after English footballer David Beckham), a policy originally designed to attract global talent from leading U.S. companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Johnson & Johnson.

During the press conference, firm founder and international lawyer Robert Amsterdam will call for the immediate suspension of bilateral tax cooperation between the United States and Spain until Spain restores legal protections and treaty compliance in its tax enforcement practices. Amsterdam will outline specific abuses against his clients, including U.S. citizens who relocated under Spain's tax incentive program, and warn American investors and multinational firms that Spain can no longer be considered a safe jurisdiction for business.

To download a copy of the new U.S. edition of "Hacienda vs. The People," please visit www.spanishtaxpickpockets.com.

WHO:

Robert Amsterdam, Amsterdam & Partners

Lawrence Hill, Steptoe

Marc Agnifilo, Agnifilo Intrater

Santiago Gomez Cifuentes, Steptoe

Note: A Spanish and Mandarin speaker will also be available on-site for one-on-one interviews.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 11:00 am ET

WHERE:

151 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036 ("Astoria Room")

NOTE: This event will be livestreamed here:

https://www.youtube.com/@SpanishTaxPickpockets/streams

For Amsterdam & Partners: Amsterdam&[email protected]

