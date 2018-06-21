Today is National 'Create a New National Day' Day, founded by National Day Archives to allow the public to create new National Days

When creating a National Day with National Day Archives, the creator gets both the prestige of being listed as the founder on a dedicated web page and the ability to suggest how the day should be celebrated. National Days are a terrific way of linking like-minded individuals and give reason to celebrate something meaningful or silly.

How to create a new National Day?

It's finally easy to create a new National Day. Simply go to www.NationalDayArchives.com (or click on this link) to get started. Just fill out a form picking the day and describing how to celebrate it. Upon paying a registration fee and verification that your new day complies with certain conditions, the new National Day will appear on the National Day Archives website and available for the world to celebrate.

Free e-book

For a limited time, National Day Archives is giving away a free e-book entitled, How to Create a New National Day for Fun or Profit. Just click here to gain tips on naming, registering and promoting a new National Day.

How to celebrate National 'Create a New National Day' Day?

Celebrate National 'Create a New National Day' Day in two ways. First, create a new National Day. Registering a new National Day is a great way of linking like-minded people and a marketing tool for promoting businesses or products. So enjoy National 'Create a new National Day' Day by creating a new National Day for the world to celebrate!

Second, bookmark the website of National Day Archives to keep current on what new National Days exist and how to join in the celebrations. National Day Archives has the most comprehensive list of National Days and the best search tools to find and celebrate fun or fascinating National Days.

