Today is the last day to get the #1 Bestselling Book "The Clear Path to Health" For Free (06/07/19)

Some of the topics covered include: healthy eating, ancestral health, the importance of sleep, supplements and vitamins, community, habit change, and more…

Today is the last day (06/07/19) that Dr. Tim Gerstmar's "The Clear Path to Health" will be free and available for download on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S85P72D.

"The Clear Path to Health" is recommended by bestselling authors Robb Wolf and Melissa Hartwig Urban.

"I've spoken alongside Dr. Gerstmar at the Ancestral Health Symposium and PaleoFx, and am pleased to see his voice more widely available to the world. You have in your hands the distillation of over 10 years of expert medical practice. Grab this book, read it, and better understand the simple steps you need to get and stay healthy." --Robb Wolf 2X New York Times/WSJ Best Selling author of The Paleo Solution and Wired To Eat.

"Dr. Gerstmar looks beyond your collection of symptoms and sees you as a whole, complete person deserving of healthcare that truly supports your unique context. The Clear Path to Health provides you with the tools, motivation, and practical advice you need to adapt, heal, and thrive." --Melissa Hartwig Urban, Whole30 co-founder, New York Times best-selling author

About the Author

Dr. Gerstmar has spent the past 10 years specializing in helping people with digestive and autoimmune issues. He has spoken for audiences nationally and internationally, and is a member of the Affiliate Clinical Faculty of The School of Naturopathic Medicine of Bastyr University where he helps to train and mentor senior medical students. A big sci-fi and fantasy nerd, he and his wife live in the Seattle area with their two children, one dog, and three cats.

