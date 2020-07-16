Today Is the National Wedding Invitation Day!

MILLBURN, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have ever been to a wedding, you were there because of one thing—a wedding invitation. These pieces of paper are prepared with love, thought, and care. National Wedding Invitation Day is a day to appreciate the designers and printers who put their passion into creating one of a kind wedding suites. Wedding invitations are the first peek into the upcoming wedding day and a keepsake for the couple to treasure forever.

Back in the middle ages, it was a custom for the town crier to shout from the rooftops announcing the wedding to whoever was within an earshot. Only very rich families would employ a local monk to handwrite their wedding invitations. It wasn't until 1796 when Alois Senefelder invented lithography that wedding invitations started to become accessible to everyone.

Who created this day? This day was founded by Pumpkin Coach Invites in 2019. Pumpkin Coach Invites is an online custom wedding stationery studio that has been creating one of a kind invitations for over 10 years. Their site allows you to start from a gorgeous preset template and then add on different embellishments to customize and personalize your couture invite.

How should this day be celebrated? Celebrate the art of paper invitation by entering the contest to win free invites, save the dates and thank you cards. For more details on how to enter see www.nationalweddinginvitationday.com

