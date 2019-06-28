Today, June 28th, is NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY!

In addition to National Day Calendar registration, U.S. Senator Patrick Toomey and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf both offered their unwavering support for NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY. Earlier this month, Pennsylvania Representatives Robert Merski, Patrick Harkins, and Ryan Bizzarro co-sponsored a unanimously approved resolution within the PA House of Representatives to officially honor NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY. Other states, including the State of Ohio , have offered similar support.

Logistics accounts for nearly 8% of everything we make and sell in the United States. That includes packaging, warehousing, shipping, and more. More than 50 million people are employed worldwide in the field of logistics! The third-party logistics (3PL) industry – those that help businesses efficiently manage logistics across their supply chains (from 3PLs to truckers to warehouse managers) – represents an $800 billion industry on its own.

How to Observe NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY

Visit NationalLogisticsDay.com to read interesting facts about the logistics industry; grab a copy of the official National Logistics Day holiday logo; watch The Evolution of Logistics Video; or download a complimentary copy of the new Logistics Careers Plus More For Dummies® eBook written by Daniel Stanton, aka Mr. Supply Chain, and presented by Logistics Plus. You can also use the #NationalLogisticsDay hashtag to give social media shout-outs to friends, family or colleagues that work in the logistics and supply chain fields.

In celebration of NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY, Logistics Plus will be hosting a special event today at its Union Station global headquarters in Erie, Pennsylvania beginning at 12:30 pm EDT. City, county, state and U.S. politicians will be in attendance, as well as customers, partners and media.

