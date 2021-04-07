Today: Legendary Photographer Platon in Conversation with Edward Snowden on Clubhouse in Support of Platon's Genesis NFT Collection

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary photographer Platon will share a conversation with Whistleblower and Cybersecurity expert, Edward Snowden on the social media app Clubhouse in support of Platon's genesis NFT collection launching Friday April 9, 2021 on NFT marketplace OpenSea, proceeds of which will go to support The People's Portfolio, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission in documenting human rights abuses, and the leaders of change around the world. Proceeds will also be set aside to neutralize our carbon footprint.

Platon is one of world's most renowned portrait photographers, having photographed more world leaders than anyone else in history, including six American presidents. He has photographed over 30 covers for TIME Magazine, including their 2008 Vladimir Putin Person of The Year cover. In 2008, Platon signed on as staff photographer to the New Yorker and maintains long-term relationships with many international publications. He has published four books with subjects ranging from the power of world leaders to the dignity of those who serve in the US Military. In 2013, Platon founded The People's Portfolio, a non-profit foundation dedicated to celebrating emerging leaders of human rights and civil rights around the world. The People's Portfolio creates a visual language that breaks barriers, uplifts dignity, fights discrimination, and enlists the public to support human rights around the world. Platon is currently on the board for Arts and Culture at the World Economic Forum. His life's work is the subject of a Netflix documentary, Abstract: The Art of Design. His first film, My Body Is Not A Weapon, features survivors of wartime sexual violence and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege. Platon's archive of prominent African American civil rights leaders and cultural leaders was acquired by the Smithsonian in 2020.

Platon's conversation with Edward Snowden will center around the shared values of privacy, patriotism, morality, humanity, and how technology impacts these aspects of human life. Platon's Genesis NFT Collection will be available at OpenSea (http://www.opensea.io) on Friday April 9, 2021 at 5pm EST, ending 48 hours later at 5pm EST on Sunday April 11th. The collection will feature six mini documentaries, six prints, and 12 photographs. Three of the mini docs focus on human rights stories and he highest bidder of the three human rights stories will also have the potential of winning a sit-down portrait session with Platon in New York City. The other three mini docs and accompanying photos will feature thought leaders such as Edward Snowden, Quincy Jones, and Willie Nelson.

