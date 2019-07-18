Today Marks One-Year Countdown To The 2020 Donate Life Transplant Games In New Jersey

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from NJ Sharing Network today announced details and preparations for the 2020 Donate Life Transplant Games, marking the one-year countdown until the Opening Ceremonies.

Next summer, New Jersey will welcome its most inspiring event – the Transplant Games of America— July 17-22, 2020. More than 12,000 people from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and beyond, including Canada, Australia, Brazil and India, will travel to New Jersey to unite and raise awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation.

The New Jersey Meadowlands Community will host the Transplant Games, a multi-sport festival for individuals who have undergone life-saving transplant surgeries. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the 2020 Donate Life Transplant Games will be like none other, with an expected 12,000-15,000 transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, transplant professionals, caregivers, supporters and volunteers expected to attend.

Produced by the Transplant Life Foundation, the six-day event will feature 20 competitions and more than 40 special events and programs. The Games are open to transplant recipients, living donors, donor families and family, friends and supporters.

Sporting events will highlight intense competitions among 44 teams who pursue gold, silver and bronze medals. Competitions will include a 5K Run/Walk, Badminton, Ballroom Dancing, Basketball, Bowling, Cornhole, Cycling, Darts, Golf, Lyrics for Life (singing competition), Pickleball, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Texas Hold'em Poker, Track & Field, Trivia Challenge, Volleyball, Virtual Triathlon and Youth Olympiad.

An array of special events and activities designed to honor the gift of life will be held concurrently with the competitions, including an Opening Ceremony, Donor Tribute, Workshops/Seminars, Welcome Reception, Quilt Display, Live! From the TGA broadcasts, Living Donor Celebration, Quarter Century Club Dinner, Transplant Expo, TGA Village, Quilt Pinning Ceremony, and the 2020 Awards and 2022 Launch Party.

"We are so proud to stand here today with our partners at NJ Sharing Network as we kick off the one-year countdown to the Donate Life Transplant Games," said Bill Ryan, CEO of the Transplant Life Foundation. "As an outstanding leader in the transplant community, NJ Sharing Network's efforts in all areas is marked by excellence, innovation, rigor and heart. What we will host with them and our other partners in the NJ/NY Metro area next summer will be nothing short of amazing," said Ryan.

Ryan added that the Meadowlands offers top-level facilities and unparalleled access to the greater metro New York area. As such, it will attract national and local media, and offer a myriad of transportation and logistical options and conveniences.

"Here at the Sharing Network, every day is a celebration of life, but July 18, 2020 will be a celebration like none other," said Joe Roth, President and CEO of NJ Sharing Network. "Imagine over 12,000 people coming here from around the world simply because their lives have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation. They will embrace our entire transplant community – healthcare providers, recipients, donors, donor families, patients waiting for transplants, and other supporters – as they demonstrate the strength, courage and triumph over adversity that is the Donate Life Transplant Games."

Transplant Games of America is also working with the Greater Newark Convention & Visitors Bureau, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Prudential Center to host the Donor Family Tribute Ceremony and Opening Ceremonies respectively—all of which will showcase to visitors what makes New Jersey so special.

Lead partners include NJ Sharing Network, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hackensack Meridian Health, RWJBarnabas Health, American Dream and the Meadowlands Live! Convention & Visitors Bureau.

During a six-day stay, attendees will use area hotel accommodations and public transportation and visit restaurants, landmarks and attractions. And, for the first time, the Games will be held in a public space in the middle of one of the busiest intersections in the country – American Dream located at the Meadowlands.

"Hosting the Transplant Games, 'live from the Meadowlands,' home of world-renowned major sporting events, will not only showcase the incredible competitors but it will elevate the awareness and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation advancing the Donate Life cause. The countdown is on, we are extremely honored and proud to be a partner of the 2020 Games and excited that we are now less than a year away," said Jim Kirkos, President and CEO of Meadowlands Regional Chamber.

Today there are 115,000 individuals in the United States waiting for a life-saving transplant, and nearly 4,000 are waiting in New Jersey. Nationwide, 20 people die each day waiting for a transplant.

About The Transplant Games of America

The Transplant Games of America® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation, as well as to bring awareness to the tremendous advances in the field of transplantation and in the development of immuno-suppressant drugs in the pharmaceutical industry.

Learn more at www.transplantgamesofamerica.org.

About NJ Sharing Network

With headquarters in New Providence, New Jersey, NJ Sharing Network is the non-profit organization responsible for the recovery and placement of donated organs and tissue for the nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents waiting for a life-saving transplant. In 2018, 678 life-saving transplants were made possible, 537 from deceased donors and an additional 141 from living donors. One organ donor can save eight lives, and one tissue donor can restore health to over 75 people. New Jersey residents can help save lives by registering as organ and tissue donors, having a conversation with family and friends and getting involved at www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

About the Meadowlands Regional Chamber and the MLCVB

The Meadowlands Regional Chamber (MRC) has a membership of more than 1,100 businesses and advocates for both economic and destination development. The Meadowlands Live! Convention & Visitors Bureau (MLCVB), a division of the Meadowlands Regional Chamber, is the comprehensive destination-marketing channel for travel to the metropolitan New Jersey region. The MLCVB presents its unique sports, entertainment, ecological, cultural and transportation assets as an emerging primary destination as well as an alternative to New York City to attract new and extended visits. The MRC and the MLCVB played crucial roles in bringing the 2014 Super Bowl to the region, and it continues to lead the public debate surrounding issues that will affect the growth of the region. Learn more at www.mlcvb.com.

