Today Show Interview with Attorney Gregory L. Bentley Highlights Fight Against Allergan for its Defective, Recalled BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory L. Bentley, co-founder of Bentley & More LLP, and his client Hilary Corts were interviewed by the Today Show to highlight Hilary's ongoing legal battle with Allergan over the company's defective and recalled BIOCELL textured breast implants.

Those interested in seeing more about Hilary's battle for justice can view the Today Show piece here.

In August 2019, the firm filed several personal injury lawsuits against Allergan related to its line of BIOCELL textured breast implants that were recalled worldwide. The lawsuits allege that Allergan spent decades failing to properly report problems with its implants, failed to properly warn consumers of the risks with those implants, concealed or misrepresented the dangers, and did not adequately disclose the heightened risk of a particular type of cancer that has been linked to Allergan's Natrelle BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants.

For decades, the Allergan entities have made, promoted, and offered for implantation a line of textured breast implants referred to as "BIOCELL." Allergan sold hundreds of thousands of those implants into the worldwide marketplace, with the product being implanted into women on both a reconstructive and cosmetic basis the world over.

But those BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants carry a heightened—and undisclosed—risk of developing a type of cancer known as Breast Implant Associated – Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), which is a rare subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Despite knowing about this risk for years, Allergan has repeatedly dismissed, diminished, or downplayed the issue to women around the world. That risk was finally revealed on July 24, 2019, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it had requested a worldwide recall of Allergan's BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants.

