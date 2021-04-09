TODAY Show "Steals & Deals" Features Mother's Day Stationery At 61% Off

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio ( www.thestationerystudio.com ), the leader in premium personalized stationery and gifts, was thrilled to be a part of the TODAY show's special Mother's Day Gift Guide edition of "Steals & Deals" with TODAY show lifestyle expert Jill Martin. Martin introduced the new Stationery Gift Sets , exclusive to The Stationery Studio. "We brought back all the All-Stars for this one," said Martin about the Mother's day gifts.

The Stationery Studio offered TODAY show viewers 24 different collections of personalized note cards perfect for Mother's Day gift giving. The collections include 60 personalized note cards featuring 3 different designs (20 cards each). Flat note card sizes included are: 2 sets of standard size cards (6.125" x 4.5") and 1 set of petite sized cards (3.375" x 4.875") and includes white blank envelopes. Each set comes in a gift box with tissue so they're ready for gift giving.