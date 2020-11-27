TODAY Show "Steals & Deals" Features Personalized Holiday Gift At 61% Off

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com), the leader in premium personalized stationery and gifts, was excited to be a part of the TODAY show's special Thanksgiving edition of "Steals & Deals" with TODAY show contributor Jill Martin. Martin introduced the Personalized Notecard Collection exclusive to The Stationery Studio. Today Show anchor Sheinelle Jones said, "I want everything!"

The Stationery Studio offered TODAY show viewers 30 different collections of personalized note cards. Collection includes 60 personalized notecards featuring 3 different designs (20 cards of each). Flat note card sizes are: 2 sets of standard sized cards (6.125"x 4.5") and 1 set of petite sized cards (3.375"x 4.875"). Each collection includes coordinating blank white envelopes and arrives in a gift box with tissue ready for gift-giving. "This is always a popular one and always sells out fast," said Today show contributor Jill Martin.

The personalized note cards are a great holiday gift idea during COVID-19 for those who may not be able to see their family this year. "Personalized stationery is a great way to stay connected while we are staying at home," said Renee Redman, founder of The Stationery Studio. The Stationery Studio will be donating $1 from every purchase through the end of the year to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund. "Food banks across the country need our help now more than ever and we're happy to give back during this challenging time," said Redman.

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premium personalized stationery and personalized gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including Associated Press (AP), Bustle, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, USA Today, Cheddar and more.

