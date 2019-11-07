TODAY Show "Steals & Deals" Features Personalized Shimmer Stationery At 61% Off

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com), the leader in premium personalized stationery and gifts, was excited to be a part of the TODAY show's Holiday Hostess edition of "Steals & Deals" with TODAY show contributor Jill Martin. TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said, "I love this. This is one of those things … you would love to get."

The Stationery Studio offered TODAY show viewers a set of 24 personalized note cards on premium pearlescent lustre shimmer paper at 61% OFF. The shimmer note cards come in six different colors and ten designs to make sure there is something for everyone on your holiday list. Each set includes blank envelopes and measures 5.5" x 4.25". The note cards arrive in a beautiful box ready for gift giving. Jill Martin said, "Just add a bow and you're done."

The Stationery Studio, with over 12,000 personalized items, has perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list plus personalized party essentials including napkins, party cups, plates, invitations, gift stickers and more. TheStationeryStudio.com will be offering everyday great deals throughout the holiday season including Black Friday deals from November 16 through December 2.

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premium personalized stationery and personalized gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including Associated Press (AP), Bustle, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Cheddar and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

For hi-res images, products for editorial consideration or additional information, please contact Jennifer Raaths at 312.401.8460 or mediarelations@thestationerystudio.com .

