TODAY Show Welcomes Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry as Official Contributor

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare expert Dr. Michelle Henry is bringing her sought-after expertise to the TODAY Show as an official contributor, starting July 24th, 2024! Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones welcomed Dr. Henry to the team ahead of her segment, " Midsummer skin care: How to deal with sweating, breakouts, more. "

Dr. Henry is a highly sought-after dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, speaker, trainer and author with a distinguished background. Dr. Henry is the founder and CEO of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan , where she prioritizes patient well-being with a holistic approach and practices general dermatology, Mohs surgery, micrographic surgery and cosmetic surgery. Her specialties include high-risk skin cancer treatments, hair loss, skin rejuvenation, and skin of color. She is also the founder of The Henry Research Group.

Dr. Henry's passion for dermatology extends beyond patient care into training the next generation of doctors. She is a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

During Dr. Henry's training to become a board-certified dermatologist, she served as Chief Resident at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and completed a fellowship in cutaneous oncology, Mohs micrographic and reconstructive surgery at Harvard Medical School.

Recognized by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine as a top doctor, Dr. Henry has received many awards, including the Melanoma Research Foundation Excellence in Prevention Award. She serves on numerous medical advisory boards and conducts FDA clinical trials. She is on the medical review board for Self and ELLE magazines. Additionally, Dr. Henry is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and the American College of Mohs Surgery.

Dr. Henry's media presence has already garnered national attention. She has been featured on TODAY, Good Morning America, a Super Bowl commercial for CeraVe and a L'Oreal commercial, and is often quoted in national editorial stories. Now, viewers can expect her insightful and engaging commentary on a regular basis as part of the TODAY Show team.

