TODAY, STARS SHINE ON GLOBAL PET ADOPTION AWARENESS CAMPAIGN - REMEMBER ME THURSDAY®

2023 SpokesTeam Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley and Over 100 Celebrities Unite with Animal-Lovers and Rescue Facilities to Champion Homeless Pets
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Helen Woodward Animal Center invites animal-lovers everywhere to participate in the global campaign Remember Me Thursday® (RMT), a worldwide pet adoption awareness movement now in its 11th year. Honored on the fourth Thursday of September, the campaign asks pet-lovers, celebrities and animal rescue groups to create an unstoppable, integrated voice for homeless pets. A global avalanche of social media buzz will shine a light on the millions of orphan animals still awaiting adoption and encourage communities to opt to adopt and reduce the over one million homeless pets euthanized each year. Helen Woodward Animal Center invites the public to join Remember Me Thursday®, TODAY, September 28 and #ShineALight on pet adoption.
RMT was established in 2013 by Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. Moved by the staggering statistics that over a million homeless pets lose their lives each year in the U.S., Arms put out a call to rescue organizations in an attempt to create a social media global awareness campaign. As creator of the International Pet Adoptathon and the International Home 4 the Holidays® program (placing over 21 million pets in homes since 1999), he was able to send out an expansive request and the response was significant.
Now in its eleventh year, RMT has been supported by 190 countries with hundreds of thousands of individuals and more than 1,000 separate animal welfare organizations around the globe holding candle-lighting ceremonies and spreading the message on social media.
The enormous swell of celebrity support includes this year's Official SpokesTeam Andie MacDowell (renowned actress, Loreal spokesperson, and avid animal lover) along with her daughter Rainey Qualley (actress, music artist, and passionate animal activist). MacDowell and Rainey lead an impressive list of celebrity supporters also aligning themselves with RMT. Notable personalities, professional athletes, pet behaviorists and social media pet stars have signed on as "luminaries," committing to share their thoughts on pet adoption in videos and via their social media accounts throughout the campaign. Nearly 100 influential luminaries have joined the cause. Past and present supporters include:
Today, Thursday, September 28, individuals are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Remember Me Thursday® campaign on-line. The movement's goal is to get the entire world talking about pet adoption by tagging, posting and sharing the beauty and life-saving significance of pet adoption using the hashtag #RememberMeThursday, #ShineALight and @hwac.
Animal-lovers can also win life-saving funds, toys and food for adoptable pets looking for forever families at their favorite non-profit, pet adoption organization. To enter the Remember Me Thursday Social Media Contest, simply upload your rescue pet's photo and story for a chance to win!* (*Restrictions apply. Final selection remains at the sole discretion of Helen Woodward Animal Center).
1st place – $5,000 monetary prize for an animal rescue of your choice, 1,000 pounds of Blue Buffalo pet food, and 100 pet toys (Sponsored by Fetch Pet Insurance)
2nd place – $2,500 monetary prize for an animal rescue of your choice, 1,000 pounds of Blue Buffalo pet food, and 100 pet toys (Sponsored by Naturally Fresh Cat Litter)
3rd place – $1,000 monetary prize for an animal rescue of your choice, 1,000 pounds of Blue Buffalo pet food, and 100 pet toys (Sponsored by Blue Buffalo)
*Food prizes are sponsored by Blue Buffalo
For more information on Remember Me Thursday® and a full list of participating celebrities and animal welfare organizations, go to www.remembermethursday.org.
About Remember Me Thursday® Animal lovers and organizations across the globe unite on the fourth Thursday in September to light a candle in remembrance of the millions of homeless pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home and to shine a light via social media on the millions of orphan pets still waiting for their forever homes. The Remember Me Thursday® global awareness campaign is championed by Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center, and creator of both the International Pet Adoptathon and successful Home 4 the Holidays program which, in partnership with national animal organizations, has placed over 21 million pets in homes since 1999. For more information, please visit www.remembermethursday.org or via hashtag #RememberMeThursday and #ShineALight on social media.
