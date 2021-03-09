Today, The Veterans Action Council (VAC) is Announcing the Publication of Their "Green Paper"

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Paper outlines significant and key concerns within the medical cannabis community, and what the Veterans Action Council feel are potential remedies, particularly as they relate to our Veterans. As Veterans of the United States Armed Forces, we call on the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to fully recognize cannabis as a viable treatment option for US Veterans.

Multiple attempts have been made to resolve the inability of Veterans to incorporate cannabis into their official treatment plans. Every attempt made to address our concerns has been sabotaged at the federal level. The VHA must take action on this issue. The fact is, Veterans are self-medicating with cannabis and other substances. Veteran's report turning to cannabis after pharmaceutical options provided by the VHA - some of which include warnings of suicidal ideation - exacerbate their symptoms.

Veterans farming cannabis should be supported by the Department of Agriculture, with programs sponsored by the VHA. Veterans are being forced, sometimes into criminal behavior, to heal themselves using alternative substances not currently recognized by the VHA. The current situation is untenable and an expansion of existing federal policy is in order. The status quo leaves Veterans with debilitating health concerns that often result in them fending for themselves.

We are picking up the effort from those who have led the way for medical cannabis patients by refusing to comply with these unjust laws.

The Green Paper from the VAC is intended to be a catalyst for positive change for the entire cannabis patient community.

